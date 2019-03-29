Police searching for driver who allegedly hit pedestrian with stolen Amtrak truck in the Seaport District

Police say they’re searching for the driver of a stolen Amtrak truck that hit and injured a pedestrian in the Seaport District Friday morning.

Authorities received a report of a motor vehicle crash around 11:48 a.m. near Northern Avenue and Pier Four Boulevard, a Boston police spokesman said.

In a statement to Boston.com, Amtrak said the vehicle involved was stolen from a worksite in Boston earlier on Friday.

#BREAKING Amtrak says truck which struck a woman and vehicles in the Seaport was stolen from a work site pic.twitter.com/22aaB8XrVT — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) March 29, 2019

The driver allegedly struck a light pole and a parked vehicle before hitting the pedestrian and fleeing the scene, Amtrak officials said.

“Amtrak is working with the Boston Police Department to apprehend the suspect,” the statement said.

The victim suffered nonlife-threatening injuries and was brought to a local hospital, according to police.

An arrest had not been made as of early Friday afternoon.