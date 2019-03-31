Pittsfield police say pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

AP,
3:25 PM

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are looking for a vehicle they say struck and killed a pedestrian and then drove from the scene.

The victim was struck in Pittsfield at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Witnesses told investigators that the victim was struck by a light-colored Ford SUV that kept on driving toward the neighboring town of Dalton.

Police say the vehicle is likely to have front-end damage and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

The victim’s name is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

TOPICS: Local Massachusetts Crime Transportation
