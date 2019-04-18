60-year-old woman fatally struck by MBTA bus in Chelsea early Thursday

The bus driver wasn't injured, but was brought to a hospital for evaluation, MBTA police said.

By
10:42 AM

A 60-year-old woman was fatally struck by an MBTA bus on Everett Avenue in Chelsea early Thursday morning, according to MBTA Transit Police.

The crash occurred around 5:40 a.m., transit police Superintendent Richard Sullivan told reporters in a morning press conference. The bus was reportedly traveling inbound on Route 111 at the time. The crash is being investigated by the MBTA and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

The driver was not injured, but was brought to a nearby hospital for evaluation, according to Sullivan. He noted that the driver, a man, has 12 years of experience driving an MBTA bus.

“The bus is being towed to transit police headquarters where it will be processed in a controlled environment,” Sullivan said. “After the operator has been interviewed by our investigators, [he] will be sent for a drug and alcohol test, which is standard operating procedure, and [he] will not operate the bus until this investigation is complete.”

State police reported that the ramp onto the Tobin Bridge from Everett Avenue was closed due to the crash Thursday morning. The ramp was reopened around 9 a.m.

Watch the full press conference:

