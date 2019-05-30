Nantucket restaurant must provide surveillance footage in Spacey case

In this Jan. 7, 2019 file photo, actor Kevin Spacey departs from district court after arraignment on a charge of indecent assault and battery in Nantucket, Mass.
In this Jan. 7, 2019 file photo, actor Kevin Spacey departs from district court after arraignment on a charge of indecent assault and battery in Nantucket, Mass. –AP Photo/Steven Senne, File
AP


NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — A judge is ordering a Nantucket restaurant to hand over any surveillance footage taken the night prosecutors say actor Kevin Spacey groped a young man in 2016.

Nantucket District Court Judge Thomas Barrett’s ruling Thursday covers any existing surveillance video taken between 5 p.m. July 7, 2016, and 3 a.m. July 8, 2016.

Spacey is accused of groping the son of a former Boston TV anchor in the Club Car’s crowded bar. Spacey’s lawyers have called the allegations “patently false.”

The judge also granted the defense’s request to examine texts and other records from the man’s cellphone. Barrett denied several other defense requests, such as one for phone records of the man’s mother.

Another hearing in Spacey’s case is scheduled for Monday.

