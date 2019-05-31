Here’s what Angela Merkel told Harvard graduates

"Tear down walls of ignorance and narrowmindedness, for nothing has to stay as it is."

By
COLLIN BINKLEY
AP,
9:42 AM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel told graduates of Harvard University they must “tear down walls of ignorance” and reject isolationism as they tackle global problems such as climate change and terrorism.

Merkel made the comments Thursday while delivering the keynote speech at Harvard’s 368th commencement ceremony in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Mostly speaking in German through an English interpreter, Merkel called for greater international collaboration and echoed her past criticisms of U.S. President Donald Trump without directly naming him.

Addressing graduates and their families, Merkel decried the rise of “isolationism” and “protectionism.” She said those forces have undermined global trade, which she called “the very foundations of our prosperity.”

Advertisement

“More than ever, our way of thinking and our actions have to be multilateral rather than unilateral. Global rather than national. Outward-looking rather than isolationist. In short, we have to work together rather than alone,” she said. “You, dear graduates, will have a quite different opportunity to do this in the future than my generation did.”

Much of her speech reflected on her time growing up in East Germany, behind the Berlin Wall and under oppression by the Soviets. Merkel recalled the freedom she was granted when the wall fell in 1989, inspiring her to pursue politics and leave her career as a research scientist.

Today, she said, many threats come not from physical walls but from abstract barriers. She cautioned against “walls in people’s minds” that can prevent leaders from working together on global challenges.

“Walls of ignorance and narrowmindedness may exist between family members as well as between groups within society, between people of different skin colors, nations and religions,” she said. “I would like to see us break down these walls.”

Merkel has spoken out against the rise of racism and nationalism in her country, saying Germany has to be more vigilant in responding to those movements because of the country’s Nazi past. She referenced that history at Harvard, saying Germany brought “unimaginable suffering on Europe and the world” during World War II. But she also focused on the “peaceful order” that world leaders achieved by uniting in the aftermath.

Advertisement

“I firmly believe that we Europeans have united for the better,” she said. “The relationship between Germans and Americans too demonstrates how former wartime enemies can become friends.”

Merkel did not meet with Trump during her U.S. visit but is scheduled to meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Berlin on Friday. Her speech never directly referenced Trump but appeared to include several veiled digs at the president, who has had a frosty relationship with Merkel.

The chancellor spoke about the importance of truthfulness, saying leaders should not “describe lies as truth and truth as lies.” She said problems can be solved “if we don’t always act on our first impulses, even when there is pressure to make a snap decision, but instead take a moment to stop, be still, think, pause. Granted, that certainly takes courage.”

The comment drew cheers from the audience, which applauded frequently though her speech. Merkel drew another wave of applause when she referenced her nation’s goal to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

Elected in 2005 as Germany’s first female chancellor, Merkel is serving her fourth term, which runs through 2021 and which she says will be her last. In a separate ceremony Thursday, Harvard awarded her an honorary Doctor of Laws degree. While conferring the degree, Harvard President Larry Bacow said of her, “a wall came down and she rose up, leading her nation with strength and savvy, and guiding Europe through challenge and change.”

While speaking to graduates, Merkel described a passing of the torch from one era of leaders to the next. She said her generation would soon be doing nothing more than “exercising leadership in history,” while today’s college graduates lead into the future.

Advertisement

“I want to leave this wish with you: Tear down walls of ignorance and narrowmindedness, for nothing has to stay as it is,” she said.

As for what’s next in her career, Merkel said it’s “completely open.” ”Only one thing is clear,” she said, “it will again be something different and something new.”

TOPICS: Local National World Harvard Politics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
CNN MGH pregnant nurses
Local
'An older nurse said, ‘Oh gosh, is it contagious?’' May 31, 2019 | 10:49 AM
Boston, MA - 5/23/19 Follow-up to alleged racist incident targeting school tour group at Museum of Fine Arts Boston.
Local
MFA shares update after racist incidents reported during school visit May 31, 2019 | 10:37 AM
Politics
The Latest: Trump says Mexico taking advantage of US laws May 31, 2019 | 10:30 AM
National
Dad of boy found in Denver storage unit charged with murder May 31, 2019 | 9:46 AM
Tammy Lawrence-Daley and her husband.
National
‘He is still out there’: Delaware mother details brutal attack at Dominican Republic resort May 31, 2019 | 9:35 AM
Politics
US consumer spending slows to 0.3% gain in April May 31, 2019 | 9:07 AM
Politics
The Latest: Barr declines to agree on treason claim May 31, 2019 | 8:02 AM
Politics
Trump attacks Mueller, denies that Russia helped him win May 31, 2019 | 2:11 AM
Politics
Trump gets pushback on promise of new Mexican tariffs May 31, 2019 | 2:05 AM
Politics
The Latest: Mexican leader warns against 'coercive measures' May 30, 2019 | 9:24 PM
Politics
Trump administration takes step toward replacing NAFTA May 30, 2019 | 8:45 PM
Politics
Trump announces new Mexican tariffs in response to migrants May 30, 2019 | 7:49 PM
In this Jan. 7, 2019 file photo, actor Kevin Spacey departs from district court after arraignment on a charge of indecent assault and battery in Nantucket, Mass.
Local
Nantucket restaurant must provide surveillance footage in Spacey case May 30, 2019 | 6:43 PM
National
Another hiker went missing on Maui. This time, the search ended in tragedy. May 30, 2019 | 6:26 PM
Politics
Speaker Nancy Pelosi remains cautious on impeachment talk May 30, 2019 | 6:15 PM
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.
Local
Massachusetts sues e-cigarette maker May 30, 2019 | 6:00 PM
Boston, MA, 04/25/2019 -- Newton District Court Judge Shelley M. Richmond Joseph (C) leaves Federal Court. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 26judge Reporter:
Local
Judge charged with helping man evade ICE agent wants salary back May 30, 2019 | 5:50 PM
Politics
Disaster bill highlights inconsistency in voting records May 30, 2019 | 5:42 PM
FILE - In this April 29, 1985 file photo, Claus von Bulow, left, walks toward Providence Superior Court with his defense attorney Alan Dershowitz, to hear testimony in von Bulow's trial in Providence, R.I. Claus von Bulow, who was convicted but later acquitted of trying to kill his wealthy wife in two trials that drew intense international attention in the 1980s, died Saturday, May 25, 2019 in London, said his son Riccardo Pavoncelli. He was 92. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Local
Socialite Claus von Bulow, cleared in attempted murder of wife, dies May 30, 2019 | 5:36 PM
Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins.
Local
Death of man in Boston police custody under investigation May 30, 2019 | 5:16 PM
Taunton
Crime
Taunton man accused of assaulting his girlfriend captured in mother's closet May 30, 2019 | 4:34 PM
Local
22-year-old man arrested in Roxbury storefront shooting May 30, 2019 | 4:19 PM
Politics
Why the US economy may have already peaked for the year May 30, 2019 | 4:01 PM
Politics
'I used to work at Fox News. I don't think you think I'm a bad person — at least I hope not.' May 30, 2019 | 3:33 PM
5 year old boy malden drowns
Local
5-year-old dies after being pulled from neighbor’s pool in Malden May 30, 2019 | 2:43 PM
Crime
A Babson student lost money betting, then took to Instagram and threatened athletes' lives, feds say May 30, 2019 | 2:24 PM
Delta
National
An ‘emotional-support dog’ attacked him on a flight. He’s suing Delta and the owner. May 30, 2019 | 2:09 PM
Ursula Snow
Local
'She was, and remains, a beautiful force of smarts, love, and creativity' May 30, 2019 | 1:37 PM
Politics
Pompeo to Europe to seek backing, easing of Iran tensions May 30, 2019 | 1:16 PM
Politics
Trump thanks Turkey for release of US scientist May 30, 2019 | 1:11 PM