Watch: Nurses from Mass. General talk about being pregnant at same time on CNN

“In our job, we see a lot of sadness, we see a lot of death. So I think for our patients, they enjoy being able to go through this journey with us.”

By
10:49 AM

Eight of the 14 pregnant nurses from a Massachusetts General Hospital oncology ward told CNN on Friday what it is like to be expecting at the same time.

Related Links

The nurses, one of whom is expecting twins, work together on the Lunder 10 oncology floor of the hospital.

“In our job, we see a lot of sadness, we see a lot of death,” nurse Katie Desmarais told CNN. “So I think for our patients, they enjoy being able to go through this journey with us.”

The attention garnered by the approaching baby boom has the women’s own family members joking about getting autographs and the nurses being asked in cafeterias if they’re “one of the 14.”

Advertisement

“An older nurse said, ‘Oh gosh, is it contagious?’,” Jennifer Kelly said.

CNN New Day hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman remarked that there appeared to be a baby boom among all New England hospitals. Berman suggested a connection to the Patriots’ Super Bowl victory.

“Must everything go back to the Patriots?” Camerota retorted.

Watch the interview below:

TOPICS: Local Massachusetts General Hospital Massachusetts
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Boston, MA - 5/23/19 Follow-up to alleged racist incident targeting school tour group at Museum of Fine Arts Boston.
Local
MFA shares update after racist incidents reported during school visit May 31, 2019 | 10:37 AM
Politics
The Latest: Trump says Mexico taking advantage of US laws May 31, 2019 | 10:30 AM
Tammy Lawrence-Daley and her husband.
National
‘He is still out there’: Delaware mother details brutal attack at Dominican Republic resort May 31, 2019 | 9:35 AM
Politics
US consumer spending slows to 0.3% gain in April May 31, 2019 | 9:07 AM
Politics
The Latest: Barr declines to agree on treason claim May 31, 2019 | 8:02 AM
Politics
Trump attacks Mueller, denies that Russia helped him win May 31, 2019 | 2:11 AM
Politics
Trump gets pushback on promise of new Mexican tariffs May 31, 2019 | 2:05 AM
Politics
The Latest: Mexican leader warns against 'coercive measures' May 30, 2019 | 9:24 PM
Politics
Trump administration takes step toward replacing NAFTA May 30, 2019 | 8:45 PM
Politics
Trump announces new Mexican tariffs in response to migrants May 30, 2019 | 7:49 PM
In this Jan. 7, 2019 file photo, actor Kevin Spacey departs from district court after arraignment on a charge of indecent assault and battery in Nantucket, Mass.
Local
Nantucket restaurant must provide surveillance footage in Spacey case May 30, 2019 | 6:43 PM
National
Another hiker went missing on Maui. This time, the search ended in tragedy. May 30, 2019 | 6:26 PM
Politics
Speaker Nancy Pelosi remains cautious on impeachment talk May 30, 2019 | 6:15 PM
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.
Local
Massachusetts sues e-cigarette maker May 30, 2019 | 6:00 PM
Boston, MA, 04/25/2019 -- Newton District Court Judge Shelley M. Richmond Joseph (C) leaves Federal Court. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 26judge Reporter:
Local
Judge charged with helping man evade ICE agent wants salary back May 30, 2019 | 5:50 PM
Politics
Disaster bill highlights inconsistency in voting records May 30, 2019 | 5:42 PM
FILE - In this April 29, 1985 file photo, Claus von Bulow, left, walks toward Providence Superior Court with his defense attorney Alan Dershowitz, to hear testimony in von Bulow's trial in Providence, R.I. Claus von Bulow, who was convicted but later acquitted of trying to kill his wealthy wife in two trials that drew intense international attention in the 1980s, died Saturday, May 25, 2019 in London, said his son Riccardo Pavoncelli. He was 92. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Local
Socialite Claus von Bulow, cleared in attempted murder of wife, dies May 30, 2019 | 5:36 PM
Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins.
Local
Death of man in Boston police custody under investigation May 30, 2019 | 5:16 PM
Taunton
Crime
Taunton man accused of assaulting his girlfriend captured in mother's closet May 30, 2019 | 4:34 PM
Local
22-year-old man arrested in Roxbury storefront shooting May 30, 2019 | 4:19 PM
Politics
Why the US economy may have already peaked for the year May 30, 2019 | 4:01 PM
Politics
'I used to work at Fox News. I don't think you think I'm a bad person — at least I hope not.' May 30, 2019 | 3:33 PM
5 year old boy malden drowns
Local
5-year-old dies after being pulled from neighbor’s pool in Malden May 30, 2019 | 2:43 PM
Crime
A Babson student lost money betting, then took to Instagram and threatened athletes' lives, feds say May 30, 2019 | 2:24 PM
Delta
National
An ‘emotional-support dog’ attacked him on a flight. He’s suing Delta and the owner. May 30, 2019 | 2:09 PM
Ursula Snow
Local
'She was, and remains, a beautiful force of smarts, love, and creativity' May 30, 2019 | 1:37 PM
Politics
Pompeo to Europe to seek backing, easing of Iran tensions May 30, 2019 | 1:16 PM
Politics
Trump thanks Turkey for release of US scientist May 30, 2019 | 1:11 PM
Plainridge Park Casino
Crime
Walpole man wanted in multiple bank robberies found inside casino and arrested May 30, 2019 | 1:02 PM
CONCORD, NH - 5/30/2019: At the gallery, In center praying is Rob Spencer of Concord NH and hisprayers were answered. At the NH State House in Concord NH, the final override vote for the death penalty repeal happened. Where there was a vigil outside the State House with activists who want to repeal the death penalty and later a celebration on the passed vote. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC 31deathpenalty
Local
New Hampshire repeals death penalty as Senate overrides veto May 30, 2019 | 11:57 AM