Watch: Nurses from Mass. General talk about being pregnant at same time on CNN

Eight of the 14 pregnant nurses from a Massachusetts General Hospital oncology ward told CNN on Friday what it is like to be expecting at the same time.

The nurses, one of whom is expecting twins, work together on the Lunder 10 oncology floor of the hospital.

“In our job, we see a lot of sadness, we see a lot of death,” nurse Katie Desmarais told CNN. “So I think for our patients, they enjoy being able to go through this journey with us.”

The attention garnered by the approaching baby boom has the women’s own family members joking about getting autographs and the nurses being asked in cafeterias if they’re “one of the 14.”

“An older nurse said, ‘Oh gosh, is it contagious?’,” Jennifer Kelly said.

CNN New Day hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman remarked that there appeared to be a baby boom among all New England hospitals. Berman suggested a connection to the Patriots’ Super Bowl victory.

“Must everything go back to the Patriots?” Camerota retorted.

