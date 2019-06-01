Family reports girl kidnapped from Webster park before being reunited with parents

A 12-year-old girl and her parents reported Friday that the child had been kidnapped from a Webster park and may have been sexually assaulted, before being reunited with her parents, according to Webster police.

They came into the station around 4:44 p.m. to report that the girl had been taken from the May Street Park to another town, possibly in Connecticut, just over an hour earlier, police said in a statement posted on Facebook on Saturday.

She was reportedly abducted by a “scruffy’’ white male, possibly 5 feet 10 inches tall, in a black two-door sedan, police said.