Providence bishop faces backlash for homophobic tweet

“A reminder that Catholics should not support or attend LGBTQ ‘Pride Month’ events held in June."

Thomas J. Tobin responds to a question during an interview in his office, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2013.
Thomas J. Tobin responds to a question during an interview in his office, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2013. –Gretchen Ertl for the Boston Globe/File photo
By
June 1, 2019

Providence Bishop Thomas J. Tobin took to Twitter Saturday to tell Catholics not to celebrate Pride Month this June, saying the event runs counter to the teachings of the faith.

“A reminder that Catholics should not support or attend LGBTQ ‘Pride Month’ events held in June,’’ Bishop Thomas Tobin tweeted Saturday morning.

“They promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Catholic faith and morals,’’ he continued. “They are especially harmful for children.’’

