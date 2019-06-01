Somerville cyclist hit in Cambridge; driver to be charged after leaving scene

A Cambridge man is expected to face charges after he allegedly hit a cyclist in the city Friday night and fled the scene, according to Cambridge police.

The cyclist, a 31-year-old Somerville man who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening head injuries, spokesman Jeremy Warnick said in an e-mail. He was struck at Cambridge and Quincy streets around 11:15 p.m., Warnick said.

The driver, a 34-year-old man whom police did not identify, was stopped 18 minutes later at the intersection of Broadway and Columbia Street when officers matched his vehicle to a description given by witnesses to the crash, according to a police statement.