Ann Landers’ daughter reboots mother’s famous column

Writer Margo Howard
Writer Margo Howard –Globe archive
AP,
11:28 AM

BOSTON (AP) — The daughter of the late Ann Landers is rebooting her mother’s famous advice column.

Columnist and author Margo Howard says “Ask Ann Landers” will launch online Tuesday with a focus on issues facing a new generation of readers.

She says the site will feature advice from her mother’s archives as well as new answers by Howard on contemporary concerns like abuse, addiction, aging, dating, mental health, work, parenting, spirituality and more.

Advice columnist Ann Landers —Chris Walker / Chicago Tribune via Associated Press / File

Landers was born Esther Pauline Lederer. Her nationally syndicated columnist ran from 1955 until her death in 2002. The rival “Dear Abby” column was written by her twin sister under the pen name Abigail Van Buren.

Advertisement

Howard is a former columnist for Boston Magazine, Slate and other publications. She lives in Boston and Florida.

TOPICS: Local Lifestyle Parenting Relationships Massachusetts
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
The Massachusetts State House.
Local
Massachusetts bill would reward firms that don't alter models' images June 2, 2019 | 11:33 AM
Politics
White House: Trump 'deadly serious' about Mexico tariffs June 2, 2019 | 10:24 AM
Webster, MA
Local
Massachusetts police: 12-year-old girl kidnapped, possibly assaulted June 2, 2019 | 9:55 AM
Natick World War II museum
Local
Natick museum's D-Day exhibit marks 75th anniversary of WWII attack June 2, 2019 | 9:13 AM
killington may
Local
Vermont's Killington ending ski season that reached June June 2, 2019 | 8:18 AM
World
Huge cruise ship plows into tourist boat, dock in Venice June 2, 2019 | 6:38 AM
Politics
Trump's tariffs: What are they? How do they work? June 2, 2019 | 2:04 AM
Politics
Trump: Jerry West to get Presidential Medal of Freedom June 2, 2019 | 1:09 AM
Soccer
Woman accuses Neymar of rape, player says he was set up June 2, 2019 | 12:03 AM
Thomas J. Tobin responds to a question during an interview in his office, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2013.
Local
Providence bishop faces backlash for homophobic tweet June 1, 2019 | 11:42 PM
Local
Suspect in North End armed robberies arrested June 1, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Politics
Google's activities under scrutiny by US, Europe regulators June 1, 2019 | 6:13 PM
National
Woman taking photos dies in plunge off California waterfall June 1, 2019 | 6:03 PM
Webster, MA
Local
Family reports girl kidnapped from Webster park before being reunited with parents June 1, 2019 | 4:38 PM
Politics
Trump's tariffs: What are they? How do they work? June 1, 2019 | 3:57 PM
Cambridge and Quincy Streets
Local
Somerville cyclist hit in Cambridge; driver to be charged after leaving scene June 1, 2019 | 3:42 PM
Worcester Memorial Auditorium
Local
Agreement reached to sell Worcester Memorial Auditorium June 1, 2019 | 3:26 PM
Politics
Reports: Justice Dept. preparing antitrust probe of Google June 1, 2019 | 12:50 PM
Local
Woman found fatally stabbed in Worcester home, man charged June 1, 2019 | 12:34 PM
World
Italy's Mount Etna volcano spews lava in new active phase June 1, 2019 | 11:54 AM
In this March 1, 2018 photo, visitors sit in booths in the marijuana smoking room at Barbary Coast Dispensary in San Francisco.
Local
Massachusetts inches cautiously toward 'cannabis cafes' June 1, 2019 | 10:57 AM
Politics
Trump turbulence slows momentum for North America trade deal June 1, 2019 | 10:43 AM
Boston Police Superintendent in Chief William Gross wears a body camera during a press conference in 2016.
Local
Boston begins rollout of police body camera program June 1, 2019 | 10:12 AM
Quincy, MA - 5/29/18 Brockton State Senator Michael D. Brady waits for his case to be called.
Local
Massachusetts state senator faces trial after drunken driving arrest June 1, 2019 | 9:42 AM
National
Arrest in 43-year-old murder case stuns Wisconsin town June 1, 2019 | 9:32 AM
National
Officials ID Virginia Beach gunman as city employee June 1, 2019 | 9:31 AM
Lexington Minuteman Bikeway.
Local
Death of Lexington woman found by friends in car ruled a homicide June 1, 2019 | 9:23 AM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Trump distorts findings of Russia probe June 1, 2019 | 9:21 AM
File photo: 05/24/12- A year after the deadly tornadoes
Local
Springfield marks anniversary of devastating 2011 tornado June 1, 2019 | 8:43 AM
Rep. Stephen F. Lynch, D-Mass., gestures while speaking during testimony.
Local
Impeachment question roils Massachusetts delegation June 1, 2019 | 8:37 AM