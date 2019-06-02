Natick museum’s D-Day exhibit marks 75th anniversary of WWII attack

Natick World War II museum
Natick's International Museum of World War II –Google maps
AP,
9:13 AM

NATICK, Mass. (AP) — A World War II museum in Massachusetts is displaying artifacts from D-Day to mark the 75th anniversary of the pivotal World War II attack.

The International Museum of World War II in Natick says its special exhibition opening Friday features more than 100 relics from the daring June 6, 1944, invasion of German-occupied France by the U.S. and its allies.

Plans, documents and maps detailing the massive operation are among the featured items. Uniforms, weapons and other items from Allied soldiers will also be showcased.

For the German side, the exhibit features an “Enigma codebook” used by the Nazis for secret wartime communications and a remote-controlled “Goliath” tank.



Personal letters from Supreme Allied Commander Dwight Eisenhower and German Field Marshall Erwin Rommel are also displayed.

The exhibit runs through December.

