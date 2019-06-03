Mass. man accused of driving 129 mph

The 31-year-old man was arrested on a charge of reckless operation.

By
9:14 AM

CANTERBURY, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire state police have accused a driver of traveling 129 mph in a 70-mph zone on Interstate 93.

Police said they received complaints from other drivers about a small group of BMWs traveling erratically and at high rates of speed on Sunday afternoon, starting in Plymouth and heading south to Northfield.

Troopers caught up with one BMW driver, 31-year-old Joseph Roman, of Upton, Massachusetts, along the interstate in Canterbury. He was arrested on a charge of reckless operation and released on personal recognizance bail.

Roman’s scheduled to appear in court on July 26.

It wasn’t immediately known if Roman had a lawyer. A phone number wasn’t in service.

