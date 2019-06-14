What are the PawSox planning for the design of Polar Park? ‘Fenway charm’ meets the 21st century.

And with more than a light touch of Worcester culture and history.

Rendering for Polar Park project in Worcester, which will be home to the Red Sox Triple A affiliate.
A rendering for the Polar Park project in Worcester, which will be home to the Red Sox Triple-A affiliate. –File
By
10:07 AM

Dan Rea III wants Polar Park to taste like Worcester — both figuratively and literally.

“We want a ballpark that really looks like Worcester, tastes like Worcester, smells like Worcester — a ballpark that is really representative of its home town,” Rea, the executive vice president of real estate development and business affairs for the Pawtucket Red Sox, recently told Boston.com in an interview.

Over the last month, PawSox officials have begun to reveal what that exactly could mean.

Rea says they’re currently “knee deep” in the planning efforts for the future home of the Red Sox Triple-A affiliate, who will begin playing in Worcester in 2021. The team announced the move last August, along with plans to build a 10,000-seat stadium in Worcester’s Canal District as part of a development project that includes restaurants, apartments, and a hotel overlooking the ballpark.

Advertisement

PawSox officials plan to break ground on the ballpark this summer and have hosted several preview nights at McCoy Stadium to discuss design ideas with fans. PawSox President Charles Steinberg reportedly carries around a notebook with more than 760 suggestions and counting.

“One consistent theme has been the Worcester-ization of the ballpark,” Rea said. 

The team — unofficially nicknamed the WooSox — has partnered with Worcester-based craft brewer Wormtown Brewery and beverage distributor Atlas to curate a locally inspired beer menu.

“We want people to be able to have Coors and Miller and Bud, but also have the local flare that I think the Worcester and Central Mass. area is becoming known for,” Rea said.

But the featuring of local businesses is also expected to extend beyond alcohol. Given the park’s naming rights, fans can expect the Worcester-based beverage company’s cult favorite seltzer drinks to be in no short supply. Worcester’s other iconic culinary brands, like Table Talk Pies and Coney Island Hot Dogs, are “all in the ballpark in some way, shape or form,” team chairman Larry Lucchino told CBS Boston last month.

In addition to nods to the team’s half-century history in Pawtucket, Rea says they’re also planning to integrate Worcester’s rich baseball past inside the park.

Advertisement

The city briefly had a National League team named the Worcesters from 1880 to 1882 (as well as a number of minor league teams over the course of the next century). In fact, Worcester pitcher Lee Richmond threw the first perfect game in major league history in 1880 at a park at the city’s agricultural fairgrounds. Ted Williams even hit his first home run as a member of the Red Sox in Worcester during an exhibition game against Holy Cross.

“People have emphasized, again and again, make it Worcester-specific and make it feel like Worcester when you walk through this ballpark,” Rea said.

According to the park’s master plan, there’s even designs for an old-fashioned dining car in the center-field pavilion, though the features at that level of detail are still being worked out.

“Suffice it to say we want many features in and around the ballpark that are evocative of Worcester culture and cuisine,” Rea said.

A rendering of a dining car on the outfield promenade at Polar Park. —Polar Park master plan

If there’s a second guiding principle to their plans, it’s the Fenway-ization of Polar Park.

D’Agostino Izzo Quirk Architects, the Somerville firm tasked with designing the ballpark, is the same company that has been leading the ongoing renovations to modernize Fenway Park dating back nearly two decades.

Similar to the major league ballpark in Boston, the Polar Park property is somewhat constrained by its allotted six-acre urban parcel surrounded by planned development. Rea says that choice was made intentionally in the hope that it results in the sort of cozy ballpark experience fans enjoy at Fenway.

Advertisement

“I don’t think there’s anything more disconcerting as a fan when you go to a ballpark and you’re sitting in a cavernous place with no sense of intimacy,” he said. “Fenway has been so successful because, among other reasons, there’s an intimate cozy experience there.”

We want a ballpark that has Fenway charm, but with the modern amenities that you expect from a 21st century ballpark.”

Similar to Fenway, team officials are planning to have entrances all around Polar Park, so that fans can enter from different angles and the “full circumference of the venue is busy and activated,” Rea said. The park will also be built into a hill. So while fans entering the home-plate side on Madison Street would come in on street level, those coming from the direction of Worcester’s lively Green Street restaurant and bar scene would actually walk down into the stadium from center and right field (think Baltimore’s Camden Yards with a Jersey Street-type scene above the outfield seats).

“We’ll essentially be building a bit of a bowl-like structure that’s tucked into the slope,” Rea said.

The sloped nature of the site — a roughly 40 to 50 foot grade change from one end to another — also lends itself to another potential Fenway-like quirk, though Rea remained coy about what exactly could be in store.

“I think there will be some unique outfield geometry and architecture,” he said. “We’re still putting those final pieces in place. But I think there will be some unique Fenway-esque architecture, if not identical dimensions and identical height walls. But some things will certainly have that sort of feel to it — not just some generic, perfectly symmetrical outfield.”

Polar Park won’t just be a Fenway replica with a touch of Worcester. The team also enters the building process at a time when even minor league ballparks are constantly trying to one-up each other with more modern features and technology. According to the Worcester Business Journal, it will be the fourth-most expensive minor league park ever built when adjusted for inflation.

“We want a ballpark that has Fenway charm, but with the modern amenities that you expect from a 21st century ballpark,” Rea said.

The team is partnering with Worcester Polytechnic Institute — beginning next school year and continuing through 2023 — to develop and incorporate the latest technology into the park. Rea says they’re considering building out an app to help fans manage parking, find a particular concession, or alert them to a promotion.

We’re talking about some really cool aspects of the ballpark that will be technologically savvy and 21st century in nature, and working with the local academic community to realize those opportunities,” Rea said.

Around 7,200 to 7,500 of the park’s 10,000-person capacity will be traditional, fixed ballpark seats, Steinberg said at a fan preview night in Pawtucket last month. The rest will be flexible seating and social areas catering toward younger fans and families. Rea thinks such gathering spaces will be key for attracting students from the 13 colleges in the Worcester area, who have reportedly complained about not having anywhere to mingle with each other.

“If we want to bring in kids from Holy Cross and Assumption and WPI and Clark and the other schools in the area, we need to have these areas that are appealing to millennials, to people who want to go as much for a social experience these days quite frankly as for a ball game,” Rea said.

TOPICS: Local Sports Red Sox Business Massachusetts Rhode Island
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Politics
Trump: Iran a 'nation of terror,' was behind tanker attacks June 14, 2019 | 9:43 AM
Crime
Man killed in early morning Dorchester shooting, police say June 14, 2019 | 9:34 AM
Politics
Trump eyes former immigration official as his border czar June 14, 2019 | 9:24 AM
Rolfy Ferreyra Cruz, front right, a suspect in connection with the shooting of former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, is taken to court by the police in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Thursday, June 13, 2019. American prosecutors say they believe two suspects in the shooting of Ortiz are wanted for crimes in the United States. Meanwhile, the father of another suspect said his son belongs to a notorious Dominican gang of drug-dealing hitmen. (AP Photo/Roberto Guzman)
David Ortiz
Man who allegedly shot David Ortiz also wanted in New Jersey, authorities say June 14, 2019 | 9:18 AM
Politics
Trump says he'd 'of course' tell FBI if he gets foreign dirt June 14, 2019 | 8:50 AM
Politics
Trump says he won't fire Conway over Hatch Act violations June 14, 2019 | 8:33 AM
Politics
Emails: Trump official consulted global warming rejecters June 14, 2019 | 1:07 AM
Entertainment
Sarah Sanders leaving White House job, returning to Arkansas June 14, 2019 | 12:48 AM
Celebs
Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads not guilty to groping woman at bar June 13, 2019 | 10:27 PM
National
Officials: 5-year-old shoots toddler in head, uncle charged June 13, 2019 | 9:53 PM
Politics
US says Expedia pays $325,000 over Cuban travel allegations June 13, 2019 | 8:07 PM
Former Massachusetts Speaker of the House Sal DiMasi appeared at a pre-hearing conference on his appeal of Secretary of State Bill Galvin's denial of his application to register as a lobbyist.
Local
Convicted ex-speaker DiMasi seeking to become Beacon Hill lobbyist June 13, 2019 | 6:25 PM
Politics
What's allowed and not allowed under the Hatch Act June 13, 2019 | 5:38 PM
Local
16-year-old girl seriously injured in Worcester hit-and-run June 13, 2019 | 4:39 PM
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders talks with reporters outside the White House, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Politics
Sarah Sanders is leaving the White House, Trump says June 13, 2019 | 4:33 PM
Entertainment
Sarah Sanders leaving White House job; governor run ahead? June 13, 2019 | 4:29 PM
Politics
US hospital ship begins 5-month mission in the Americas June 13, 2019 | 3:44 PM
Politics
US blames Iran for attacks on 2 tankers near Persian Gulf June 13, 2019 | 2:55 PM
Crime
Suspect in David Ortiz shooting is likely the same man wanted in Pennsylvania, authorities say June 13, 2019 | 12:54 PM
Politics
US long-term mortgage rates little changed; 30-year at 3.82% June 13, 2019 | 12:48 PM
Waltham
Local
DA: Infant dies after being found unresponsive at Waltham daycare June 13, 2019 | 12:36 PM
Politics
Federal agency recommends White House aide Conway be fired June 13, 2019 | 12:21 PM
06/11/2019 Boston Ma-A Red Line train derailed at JFK-Umass T stop during morning commute. Jonathan Wiggs GlobeStaffReporter:Topic:train derailment
Local
St. Louis won a bet with the MBTA. But Twitter users say taking over the T’s account is no prize. June 13, 2019 | 12:07 PM
Politics
Pelosi: No debt increase until spending limits are raised June 13, 2019 | 11:57 AM
Politics
Flynn's new lawyer is a Mueller critic, praised by Trump June 13, 2019 | 11:08 AM
Politics
'Deepfakes' called new election threat, with no easy fix June 13, 2019 | 11:01 AM
Politics
House committee subpoenas Flynn, Gates in Russia probe June 13, 2019 | 10:24 AM
A dejected Brad Marchand at end of game. Boston Ma-June 12, 2019--(Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff) loid 9.0.54633047 Bruins vs. Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup at TD Garden.
Bruins
Here's what Brad Marchand had to say about his costly attempted line change June 13, 2019 | 10:02 AM
Politics
The Latest: GOP House leaders avoid comment on Trump remark June 13, 2019 | 9:11 AM
CAMBRIDGE, MA - 8/31/2018: State of MBTA facilities
Commute
Live MBTA updates and service alerts June 13, 2019 | 9:08 AM