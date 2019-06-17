Apparent human remains found behind a shed in Wakefield

A landscaper spotted bones, shoes, and clothing under brush, authorities said.

By
3:34 PM

A landscaper found what appears to be human remains behind a shed on Lakeshore Drive in Wakefield Monday morning, and now Wakefield police and the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

The remains were found around 10:24 a.m., according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan on Twitter. The landscaper reportedly located not just what are thought to be human bones, but also clothes and shoes, under brush and behind a shed. The shed was behind a home.

“The preliminary investigation suggests human remains had been outside for an extended period of time,” the district attorney’s office said. “Due to the condition of the remains the cause of death and positive identity is not immediately available.”

State police and the chief medical examiner are also assisting with the investigation.

TOPICS: Local Massachusetts
