Apparent human remains found behind a shed in Wakefield

A landscaper found what appears to be human remains behind a shed on Lakeshore Drive in Wakefield Monday morning, and now Wakefield police and the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

The remains were found around 10:24 a.m., according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan on Twitter. The landscaper reportedly located not just what are thought to be human bones, but also clothes and shoes, under brush and behind a shed. The shed was behind a home.

“The preliminary investigation suggests human remains had been outside for an extended period of time,” the district attorney’s office said. “Due to the condition of the remains the cause of death and positive identity is not immediately available.”

Our office along with @WakefieldPD are investigating human bones located outside, behind a residence on Lakeshore Drive. The remains appear to have been outside for an extended period of time and a positive ID/cause of death is not immediately available. Full statement below: pic.twitter.com/o4DH1k8cw1 — DA Marian Ryan (@DAMarianRyan) June 17, 2019

State police and the chief medical examiner are also assisting with the investigation.