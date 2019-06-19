FROM

David Ortiz’s lawyer says former slugger ‘is innocent in what happened’

Headquarters of the National Police of the Dominican Republic. –Orlando Barria for The Boston Globe
By
updated at 8:39 AM

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — As authorities prepared to reveal on Wednesday the results of their preliminary investigation into the shooting of David Ortiz, the lawyer for the retired Red Sox slugger said that his client was an innocent victim and that he certainly would return to visit his home country when he recovers.

The lawyer, José Martínez Hoepelman, said he had been briefed by Dominican authorities on their investigation and he is satisfied with the results. He was planning to fly to Boston to relay to Ortiz the findings, which he declined to publicly detail.

“I can say that David Ortiz is innocent in what happened. He has no connection to illicit activities, no relationships with people who have criminal connections, nor has he violated his family values that would bring about such an incident,’’ Hoepelman said in an interview with the Globe Tuesday.

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Local David Ortiz Red Sox Crime National World
Politics
Dems get inside Trump inner circle with Hope Hicks interview June 19, 2019 | 6:39 AM
Politics
House panel set to debate idea of reparations for slavery June 19, 2019 | 6:20 AM
Politics
The Latest: Markets cautious ahead of Fed rate decision June 19, 2019 | 5:05 AM
Cars
Trump EPA close to gutting Obama rule on coal power plants June 19, 2019 | 12:21 AM
Politics
Fed could signal a policy shift toward future rate cuts June 19, 2019 | 12:05 AM
Politics
House votes to block military transgender ban June 18, 2019 | 11:25 PM
Local
The feds are looking into the sale of the Harvard fencing coach’s house June 18, 2019 | 10:20 PM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: In 2020 debut, Trump exaggerates growth June 18, 2019 | 8:40 PM
Politics
Trump sidesteps question of apology to Central Park 5 June 18, 2019 | 6:24 PM
Politics
Trump says he'll talk trade with Xi next week in Japan June 18, 2019 | 5:55 PM
Politics
With Hope Hicks interview, Dems breach Trump's inner circle June 18, 2019 | 5:51 PM
Politics
Senate leaders agree on measure to care for refugees June 18, 2019 | 5:34 PM
Investigative police collect evidence at the site where former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was shot the previous night inside the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Monday, June 10, 2019. Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said Ortiz was at the bar around 8:50 p.m. Sunday when a gunman approached from behind and shot him at close range. (AP Photo/Luis Gomez)
Crime
Dominican officials arrest 11th suspect in David Ortiz case June 18, 2019 | 4:52 PM
Politics
Trump's Pentagon pick is Army veteran, defense lobbyist June 18, 2019 | 4:06 PM
The milk snake captured by Jenna Lees-Rolfe and her husband on Saturday after it bit their son James.
Local
A 9-month-old Medford boy was bitten by a snake in his family's kitchen June 18, 2019 | 3:19 PM
Photojournalist Tom Fox snapped this picture before running behind a column. Fox's first instinct when he saw the gunman had been to reach for his camera.
National
The story behind a Dallas photographer's picture of the courthouse shooter June 18, 2019 | 3:06 PM
Politics
The Latest: Acting Defense boss steps down amid Iran tension June 18, 2019 | 2:33 PM
Politics
Shanahan drops bid to lead Pentagon, citing 'painful' past June 18, 2019 | 2:17 PM
Politics
Trump: Shanahan out at Pentagon, Esper now acting secretary June 18, 2019 | 2:00 PM
Kyle Kashuv, survivor of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, speaks at the National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action Leadership Forum in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Friday, April 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Education
Parkland survivor Kyle Kashuv says Harvard rescinded his admission. It's happened before. June 18, 2019 | 1:44 PM
Politics
3 things to watch for from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday June 18, 2019 | 12:10 PM
Crime
Watch: Man allegedly fakes heart attack while another steals from a cash register in Malden June 18, 2019 | 10:39 AM
Jon Stewart on Mitch McConnell comments.
Politics
'No, Mitch McConnell, I’m not bent out of shape' June 18, 2019 | 9:55 AM
jamaica plain shooting
Crime
2 men killed in Jamaica Plain shooting June 18, 2019 | 8:30 AM
Crime
Here's the latest in the David Ortiz shooting case June 18, 2019 | 8:10 AM
Politics
AP source: Manafort to remain in federal custody June 18, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Politics
The Latest: McConnell: US not trying to start war with Iran June 18, 2019 | 6:39 AM
Politics
US, Iran voice resolve in brinkmanship, say war not sought June 18, 2019 | 6:27 AM
Politics
Trump could have tough time meeting his deportation threat June 18, 2019 | 12:25 AM
Health
Boston Children’s is still the No. 1 pediatric hospital in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report June 18, 2019 | 12:01 AM