David Ortiz’s lawyer says former slugger ‘is innocent in what happened’

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — As authorities prepared to reveal on Wednesday the results of their preliminary investigation into the shooting of David Ortiz, the lawyer for the retired Red Sox slugger said that his client was an innocent victim and that he certainly would return to visit his home country when he recovers.

The lawyer, José Martínez Hoepelman, said he had been briefed by Dominican authorities on their investigation and he is satisfied with the results. He was planning to fly to Boston to relay to Ortiz the findings, which he declined to publicly detail.

“I can say that David Ortiz is innocent in what happened. He has no connection to illicit activities, no relationships with people who have criminal connections, nor has he violated his family values that would bring about such an incident,’’ Hoepelman said in an interview with the Globe Tuesday.