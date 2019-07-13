FROM

Patriots’ Robert Kraft pledges $100k to family of 7 motorcyclists killed in N.H.

Kraft joined thousands of bikers from across the country outside of Gillette Stadium on Saturday for a memorial service.

Robert Kraft plans to help the families of seven motorcyclists killed in a collision last month.
Robert Kraft plans to help the families of seven motorcyclists killed in a collision last month. –Brynn Anderson / AP File Photo
By
July 13, 2019

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has pledged to donate $100,000 to help the families of seven motorcyclists killed in a collision with a truck last month.

Kraft joined thousands of bikers from across the country outside of Gillette Stadium on Saturday for a memorial service organized by the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, to which the victims of the crash belonged.

Manny Ribeiro, the Jarheads president, says the event took two weeks to organize and would not have been possible without Kraft. Ribeiro says bikers from as far as Louisiana and Arizona rode in for the event to pay their respects.

