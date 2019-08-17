2-alarm fire extinguished at Harvard’s historic Sever Hall
A 2-alarm fire broke out Saturday afternoon at Harvard University’s Sever Hall, an academic building that is designated as a National Historic Landmark, according to the Cambridge Fire Department.
Firefighters discovered “smoldering’’ between the second and third floors of the building which was unoccupied at the time, said Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for the Cambridge Police Department.
“They were able to put it out without incident,’’ Warnick said in a phone interview Saturday.
