5 escape serious injury after boat overturns in Salisbury

Other boaters pulled them from the water.

SHARE TWEET
AP,
3:04 PM

SALISBURY, Mass. (AP) — Five people have escaped serious injury after a boat overturned at the mouth of the Merrimack River in northeastern Massachusetts.

Officials say the boat overturned at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Salisbury. The five people were pulled from the water by other boaters.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the boat to overturn. The Coast Guard is investigating.

The Eagle-Tribune reports local boaters have said the water at the river’s mouth can become hazardous due to the current, tides, the wind and a sandbar. Boats have been known to strike the sandbar.

TOPICS: Local Massachusetts
Local
1 dead, 2 injured in Bedford crash August 17, 2019 | 1:57 PM
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu talks about the new New Hampshire Lottery New England Patriots scratch ticket game from the State House in Concord on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The game, which is available only in New Hampshire in 1,200 stores starting Tuesday, features four, $100,000 grand prizes and the chance to enter a series of second-chance drawings to win Patriot tickets. (Elizabeth Frantz/Concord Monitor via AP)
Politics
Delayed New Hampshire judicial nomination approved August 17, 2019 | 1:45 PM
Providence, R.I.
Local
School security guard accused of soliciting teen boy for sex August 17, 2019 | 12:58 PM
Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy.
National
Barstool Sports founder railed against unions. Now his threats are under investigation. August 17, 2019 | 12:32 PM
A shark was sighting off Orleans.
Local
Sharks prompt swimming bans at Massachusetts beaches August 17, 2019 | 11:19 AM
Representative Joe Kennedy spoke during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
Politics
Joseph Kennedy III said to be eyeing Edward Markey’s Mass. Senate seat August 17, 2019 | 10:22 AM
The Boston Poetry Marathon is hosted at the Community Church of Boston in Copley Square.
Local
125 poets in lineup for weekend Boston Poetry Marathon August 17, 2019 | 9:55 AM
Local
2 police officers struck by alleged drunken driver August 17, 2019 | 9:48 AM
An online petition signed by more than 300,000 people seeks to officially rename one block of Fifth Avenue as President Barack H. Obama Avenue.
Celebs
Obama watches Vineyard fireworks as #ObamaAve petition goes viral August 17, 2019 | 9:30 AM
Local
City pleads for state, regional help with homelessness, drug crisis in South End August 17, 2019 | 9:20 AM
Politics
House speaker as US emissary: Pelosi emerges as force abroad August 17, 2019 | 9:13 AM
Scene in Sutton.
Local
Man charged in hit-and-run that killed jogger August 17, 2019 | 9:11 AM
Local
A Sturbridge man used fireworks to kill hornets and set his roof on fire August 17, 2019 | 7:14 AM
Passengers leave a departure area after arriving at Logan.
Logan Airport
What to expect from the major overhaul planned for Logan Airport August 17, 2019 | 5:00 AM
National
Florida vacation home invaded by vomiting vultures August 16, 2019 | 8:53 PM
Crime
California man convicted of torture of pot dispensary owner August 16, 2019 | 8:11 PM
In this still image from video provided by WLNE-TV, protesters blocking an entrance to the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility begin to move as a pickup truck approaches, Wednesday night, Aug. 14, 2019, in Central Falls, R.I.
Rhode Island
Officer resigns after 2 hurt by truck at immigration protest August 16, 2019 | 7:59 PM
Politics
AP Interview: Pelosi assails 'weakness' of Trump, Netanyahu August 16, 2019 | 7:58 PM
This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein.
Jeffrey Epstein
Medical examiner rules Epstein death a suicide by hanging August 16, 2019 | 7:48 PM
A Trump supporter, center, tries to grab a protesters' sign as President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
New Hampshire
After Trump body shames him, supporter says ‘I love the guy’ August 16, 2019 | 6:30 PM
Politics
Pelosi: Gun action needed to ensure 'domestic tranquility' August 16, 2019 | 6:12 PM
Politics
Signs of recession worry Trump ahead of 2020 August 16, 2019 | 5:34 PM
Edible medical marijuana products.
Marijuana
Officials: Rise in children ingesting marijuana products August 16, 2019 | 5:23 PM
FILE-- Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a Democratic presidential hopeful, addresses the crowd during a town hall event in Jefferson, Iowa, on Aug. 8, 2019. Warren on Aug. 16 laid out a collection of policy proposals intended to help Native Americans, pledging to protect tribal lands and to bolster funding for programs that serve Native people. (Tom Brenner/The New York Times)
Politics
Elizabeth Warren says the country continues to fail Native Americans. Here's her plan to help them. August 16, 2019 | 4:16 PM
A Red Line train derailed at JFK-Umass T stop during morning commute on June 11.
Timeline
Two months after the Red Line derailed, here's a look at what's happened since August 16, 2019 | 3:59 PM
BOSTON, MA - 07/29/2019 Former Governor Michael Dukakis speaks with reporters during a rally that took place before a North South Rail Link City Council hearing on Monday evening. During the hearing, the City Council would listen to a formal testimony given by Former Governor Dukakis.Erin Clark for the Boston Globe
Politics
Michael Dukakis is backing Elizabeth Warren for president. But he wants her to reconsider one thing. August 16, 2019 | 2:37 PM
Sea-cat is a two-month-old rockhopper penguin.
Baby Penguin
A ‘mischievous’ penguin chick named 'Sea-cat' has made its debut at the New England Aquarium August 16, 2019 | 2:11 PM
Politics
US tells Congress of plans to sell F-16 fighters to Taiwan August 16, 2019 | 1:54 PM
Mike Lynch
Watch Natalie Jacobson's message to Mike Lynch as he leaves the Channel 5 anchor desk August 16, 2019 | 1:52 PM
Newton
Newton PTO's former treasurer arrested for allegedly stealing funds August 16, 2019 | 1:08 PM