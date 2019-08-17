City pleads for state, regional help with homelessness, drug crisis in South End

It seems like the most Boston of problems, geographically located at the intersection of two of its busiest streets in the heart of the city.

But city officials are saying the growing chaos near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, where a congregation of people struggling with homelessness and addiction have clashed with neighbors and police, is a regional crisis that demands swift action from the state and other municipalities.

Of the 34 people arrested there in recent sweeps, 21 were residents of other cities and towns, including Attleboro, Lynn, Springfield, Fitchburg, New Bedford, and Manchester, N.H.