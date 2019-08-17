FROM

City pleads for state, regional help with homelessness, drug crisis in South End

Growing chaos near Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard shines light on need for aid from surrounding communities.

Shaun "BoneZ" LeBlanc loads a needle with heroin before shooting up near a stretch of Massachusetts Avenue nick named Methadone Mile in Boston. –Keith Bedford/Globe Staff/File 2016
It seems like the most Boston of problems, geographically located at the intersection of two of its busiest streets in the heart of the city.

But city officials are saying the growing chaos near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, where a congregation of people struggling with homelessness and addiction have clashed with neighbors and police, is a regional crisis that demands swift action from the state and other municipalities.

Of the 34 people arrested there in recent sweeps, 21 were residents of other cities and towns, including Attleboro, Lynn, Springfield, Fitchburg, New Bedford, and Manchester, N.H.

