Rep. McGovern planning to visit Meals on Wheels program

The Democrat will stop by Highland Valley Elder Services on Monday in Northampton.

U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is planning to visit a senior services center in Northampton to highlight the importance of the Meals on Wheels program.
AP,
12:43 PM

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is planning to visit a senior services center in Northampton to highlight the importance of the Meals on Wheels program.

The Democrat will stop by Highland Valley Elder Services on Monday in Northampton, a local not-for-profit corporation that serves 24 communities in Hampshire and Hampden counties.

The visit will start at the Walter Salvo House cafeteria in Northampton, which serves as a staging ground for the Meals on Wheels program.

McGovern is also planning to accompany a volunteer to help deliver meals to nearby seniors.

McGovern said the goal of his visit is to show how the program helps seniors deal with food insecurity and hunger and to push back against efforts by the Trump administration to make cuts to the program.

