Suspect in David Ortiz case to get hearing Monday on his potential release

A suspect in the David Ortiz shooting case will get a hearing Monday morning in the Dominican Republic to review the one-year detention he is currently serving for his alleged involvement in the crime, according to government officials there.

The Public Ministry, the Dominican department which is overseeing the Ortiz case, is in opposition to granting Eddy Vladimir Féliz García, also known as “El Nata,’’ his liberty during the hearing, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, according to a statement posted online by the attorney general’s office Sunday.

Féliz García allegedly drove the gunman, Rolfi Ferreras Cruz, to the Dial Bar and Lounge the night of the June 9 shooting in Santo Domingo. Féliz García, who was beaten by the crowd, was arrested that same night.