Watch: Drone captures sharks interacting off Cape Cod

For the second time this season, an unusual shark sighting has been made off Cape Cod.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shared a video on Saturday of two sharks crossing paths and interacting off Marconi Beach in Wellfleet. The conservancy said the event was captured by a drone the previous weekend.

“The research team has seen white sharks near each other but never interacting,” the nonprofit wrote. “This is the second time this season that someone has captured an interaction on video.”

The first such recorded interaction was shared by the conservancy in early July.

Greg Skomal, who leads the Massachusetts Shark Research Program, said at the time that researchers have seen scars and wounds on great whites in the course of their work, but until this year hadn’t ever gotten insight into how the injuries may be happening in interactions with other sharks.

Advertisement

“We know those things happen, but to actually see those events happen is difficult,” he said in July of the first video. “Because you’re dealing with an animal that lives in the ocean, it’s hard to see what it’s doing at any given time. It’s the reason why we use a spotter pilot. We’ve had a spotter pilot in the air for years, a decade, and he’s never seen this. So that gives you a sense of how rare it is to actually see sharks behaving naturally, particularly interacting with each other.”