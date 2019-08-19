1 hospitalized after fire at Dorchester triple-decker
The blaze displaced four people and left an estimated $400,000 in damage, according to officials.
One person was hospitalized and four people were displaced after an early morning fire burned through a Dorchester triple-decker home, according to the Boston Fire Department.
Around 6:25 a.m., firefighters responded to 83 Holmes Ave., where flames were showing from the third floor of the three-family structure, the department said in a tweet.
A second alarm was ordered once the fire spread to the roof, officials said.
Heavy flames were knocked down by 7:19 a.m., according to a tweet, but firefighters remained at the house for extensive overhauling.
“One person was rescued and taken to the hospital, no other injuries,” officials said.
Sweet Penny the cat was rescued by firefighters from this morning’s fire on Homes Ave. #Dorchester. Her owner was at work, but so thankful she seems OK. #NBC10Boston #necn pic.twitter.com/s3FVORotCH
— Monica Madeja NBC10 Boston (@MonicaNBCBoston) August 19, 2019
The blaze left an estimated $400,000 in damage. Investigators were on scene later Monday morning to determine the cause of the fire.
Deputy Chief Bernard Tully briefs the media on the 2nd alarm at 83 Holmes Ave. One person was rescued and taken to the hospital no other injuries. Damages are estimated at 400,000 . BFD FIU on scene to determine the cause of the fire, 4 people displaced . @LiveBoston617 pic.twitter.com/34nG5EYYhl
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 19, 2019