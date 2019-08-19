1 hospitalized after fire at Dorchester triple-decker

The blaze displaced four people and left an estimated $400,000 in damage, according to officials.

One person was hospitalized and four people were displaced after an early morning fire burned through a Dorchester triple-decker home, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Around 6:25 a.m., firefighters responded to 83 Holmes Ave., where flames were showing from the third floor of the three-family structure, the department said in a tweet.

A second alarm was ordered once the fire spread to the roof, officials said.

Heavy flames were knocked down by 7:19 a.m., according to a tweet, but firefighters remained at the house for extensive overhauling.

“One person was rescued and taken to the hospital, no other injuries,” officials said.

The blaze left an estimated $400,000 in damage. Investigators were on scene later Monday morning to determine the cause of the fire.

