Scenes from the Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows’ majestic Boston flyover

Crowds of onlookers gazed up at the sky over Boston on Monday morning as cherry red jets whizzed past, leaving streams of red, white, and blue in their wake. The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, performed a flypast in the skies over the harbor around 11:20 a.m.

The airshow begins around the 24-minute mark below.

Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe —

🔴 ⚪ 🔵 The British aren't coming, Boston — they're here! Did you catch the @rafredarrows flypast? Tweet your best photos with #RedArrowsTour and the Arrows might pick you to win our grand prize! pic.twitter.com/XwX6Zktjtr — UK Consulate Boston (@UKinBoston) August 19, 2019

So cool! We were able to see the British Red Arrow fighter jets soar by over the Boston Harbor this morning! 🛩🛩🛩 pic.twitter.com/oBYxX44PtN — Suffolk University (@Suffolk_U) August 19, 2019

THE BRITISH ARE COMING: We proudly welcome the @rafredarrows of the @RoyalAirForce as they performed a beautiful flyover of our ship! The British are one of our closest allies in the world and we continue to enjoy their friendship every day! Huzzah! pic.twitter.com/i0Sv7Rbys2 — USS CONSTITUTION (@USSConstitution) August 19, 2019

The view of #Boston from Red 2’s jet this morning – image by Circus 2, Corporal Matt Searle. #RedArrowsTour pic.twitter.com/CMYOccVMKJ — Red Arrows (@rafredarrows) August 19, 2019

Behind the scenes with Team @UKinBoston watching the @RAFRedArrows arrive! Thanks to @eastieeddy for having us on the roof — what an incredible view of #RedArrowsTour! 🇬🇧🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MWRZdnrBwS — Dan Shea (@dryanshea) August 19, 2019