Swimmer seriously injured by boat propeller in Wareham

A swimmer was hospitalized with severe injuries on Sunday after being struck by a boat propeller in Bourne Cove.

Wareham police and emergency services responded to the area around 11:46 a.m., according to the town’s department of natural resources. A WDNR officer found the victim on the shoreline and began lifesaving first-aid to control bleeding.

The victim had sustained “extensive injuries” from the boat’s propeller, authorities said.

“The operator of the vessel stayed on scene and tended to the victim’s injuries until the arrival of first responders,” the department said in a statement. “Foul play is not suspected in this incident and it remains under investigation of the Massachusetts Environmental Police.”

After the victim was stabilized at the scene by first responders, they were transported to Tobey Hospital.