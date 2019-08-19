Young man dies after being struck by commuter rail train in Belmont

A man died Monday morning after being struck by a commuter rail train in Belmont, according to police.

The incident happened around 6:20 a.m. at the Brighton Street crossing.

The man, who police say was approximately 21, died of his injuries after he was hit by an inbound train on the Fitchburg Line. He was trespassing on the right of way when he was struck, according to a release.

Foul play is not suspected, police said.