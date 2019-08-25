David Ortiz hires former BPD head to look into his shooting

His traumatic wounds are slowly healing, but David Ortiz remains so puzzled about why a stranger shot him in the back nearly three months ago that he has hired former Boston police commissioner Ed Davis to dispatch a team of private investigators to scour his native Dominican Republic for answers.

“He’s damn interested in finding out what really happened,’’ Ortiz’s spokesman Joe Baerlein said about the ex-Sox player.

Sharing Ortiz’s first public comments on the June 9 attack, Baerlein told the Globe that he has not spoken to Dominican law enforcement since an initial bedside interview after his emergency surgery at a Santo Domingo hospital.