David Ortiz hires former BPD head to look into his shooting

The Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, where David Ortiz was shot June 9. –Orlando Barria for The Boston Globe
By
August 25, 2019

His traumatic wounds are slowly healing, but David Ortiz remains so puzzled about why a stranger shot him in the back nearly three months ago that he has hired former Boston police commissioner Ed Davis to dispatch a team of private investigators to scour his native Dominican Republic for answers.

“He’s damn interested in finding out what really happened,’’ Ortiz’s spokesman Joe Baerlein said about the ex-Sox player.

Sharing Ortiz’s first public comments on the June 9 attack, Baerlein told the Globe that he has not spoken to Dominican law enforcement since an initial bedside interview after his emergency surgery at a Santo Domingo hospital.

