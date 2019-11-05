Fiery crash involving tractor-trailers, pickup truck, horse carrier leaves 3 injured in Berlin, Mass.

The horse trailer was empty at the time of the accident.

SHARE TWEET
By
10:15 AM

Three people were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a fiery early-morning crash on Interstate 495 in Berlin, Mass. Their injuries are believed to be minor, according to state police.

Three tractor trailers and a pickup truck were involved in the “major” crash around 3 a.m., officials said. One of the tractor trailers caught on fire.

The crash happened south of exit 26 on Interstate 495 southbound in Berlin. All lanes of 495 southbound at exit 26 were shut down as crews cleaned up spilled fuel. Traffic was diverted onto Route 62 in Berlin.

WHDH reported all lanes were reopened by about 9:30 a.m.

The pickup truck involved was towing a horse trailer at the time of the incident, police said, but the trailer was empty and no horses were harmed. 

Advertisement

TOPICS: Local
East Bridgewater
Video showing East Bridgewater students in blackface, using n-word surfaces online November 5, 2019 | 9:59 AM
If you voted, then make sure everyone knows about it, just like Dora Winter, of Nampa, Idaho, did.
Election Day
'Where's my polling place?' Your guide to voting in Massachusetts today November 5, 2019 | 9:44 AM
Citrus County, Florida
FLORIDA
Fla. county commissioners refuse library's request for New York Times subscription, citing Trump and 'fake news' November 5, 2019 | 9:31 AM
Mexico
At least 9 U.S. citizens die in cartel attack in north Mexico November 5, 2019 | 9:28 AM
Politics
Clarification: Medical Devices-Shortage story November 5, 2019 | 9:20 AM
In this Aug. 22, 2019, photo, a chicken sandwich is seen at a Popeyes as guests wait in line, in Kyle, Texas. Police in Maryland say a man fatally stabbed another customer outside a Popeye’s restaurant in a fight over the recently rereleased chicken sandwich. Police in Maryland say a man fatally stabbed another customer at a Popeye’s restaurant in a fight over the recently rereleased chicken sandwich. A Prince George’s County police spokeswoman told news outlets the two men were waiting in line at an Oxon Hill Popeye’s Monday night, Nov. 4, 2019, when one of the men accused the other of cutting in front of him in a line specifically for ordering sandwiches. Police say the fight spilled outside where a 28-year-old was fatally stabbed. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Popeyes stabbing
Man stabbed to death in Maryland over Popeyes chicken sandwich, police say November 5, 2019 | 9:15 AM
Nugs of marijuana await packaging at the Hollingsworth Cannabis Company near Shelton, Wash.
MARIJUANA
Federal grand jury investigating municipal marijuana contracts November 5, 2019 | 9:09 AM
National
Police: Couple's 2 rescued Great Danes bite and kill woman November 5, 2019 | 9:06 AM
James and Michelle Butler.
DEATH IN TEXAS
New Hampshire couple's adventure ends in mysterious death in Texas November 5, 2019 | 8:53 AM
Politics
Trial of Trump crony Roger Stone promises political drama November 5, 2019 | 12:19 AM
Politics
Former ambassador says she was warned to 'watch my back' November 5, 2019 | 12:17 AM
Politics
Senate more partisan today than when Clinton faced trial November 5, 2019 | 12:16 AM
North Station commuter rail platform
Commuter Rail
Here are the first steps in the MBTA's long-term plan for the commuter rail November 4, 2019 | 7:50 PM
Politics
Lawyer: Giuliani associate willing to speak to Congress November 4, 2019 | 6:48 PM
Museum of Science
Workers say Museum of Science demoted them for not upselling visitors November 4, 2019 | 6:00 PM
This photo provided by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office shows Richard Holzer, who was arrested Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Pueblo, Co. Holzer, who is accused of plotting to bomb a historic Colorado synagogue, appeared briefly in court on Monday, Nov. 4. (El Paso County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Crime
FBI: Man who spoke of hating Jews held in Colorado temple bomb plot November 4, 2019 | 5:54 PM
National
California couple, son run over on Halloween die of injuries November 4, 2019 | 5:40 PM
Providence, RI, - 8/21/2019 - Nathan Carman ignores questions from the media upon his arrival at the US District Court for his federal civil trial in Providence, R.I. on Wednesday, Aug. 21. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe) Topic: 22Carman
Nathan Carman
Judge: Man in inheritance fight contributed to boat sinking November 4, 2019 | 5:28 PM
Politics
US envoy says Ukraine officials warned her about Giuliani November 4, 2019 | 5:28 PM
New Hampshire
Keene police chief: School officer's use of force on teen was in line November 4, 2019 | 5:16 PM
Politics
Trump expected to attend LSU-Alabama football game November 4, 2019 | 5:15 PM
Politics
'Go big or go home': Key takeaways from impeachment pages November 4, 2019 | 5:03 PM
New Bedford
Officials respond to a small plane crash in a New Bedford cemetery November 4, 2019 | 4:58 PM
Route 2
Lowell man facing charges after alleged domestic assault, attack on trooper along Route 2 November 4, 2019 | 4:45 PM
'Extremely violent'
Police: West Wareham man pulled fire alarm, attacked officers, tried to steal van that was full of children November 4, 2019 | 3:59 PM
Politics
US tells UN it is pulling out of Paris climate deal November 4, 2019 | 3:52 PM
Jamaica Plain
Police looking for man who reportedly whacked heads, ripped pockets to steal wallets in Jamaica Plain November 4, 2019 | 3:38 PM
Jacque's
3 men say they were assaulted, called homophobic slurs outside Boston gay bar November 4, 2019 | 3:04 PM
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - NOVEMBER 02: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks to guests during the Finkenauer Fish Fry at the Hawkeye Downs Event Center on November 02, 2019 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses will take place on February 3, 2020, making it the first nominating contest for the Democratic Party in choosing their presidential candidate. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)
ELECTION 2020
Here's what Elizabeth Warren's rivals are saying about her plan to pay for Medicare for All November 4, 2019 | 2:34 PM
Persons of interest murder investigation James and Michelle Butler
Crime
Authorities release image of persons of interest in murders of N.H. couple found dead in Texas November 4, 2019 | 2:27 PM