Fiery crash involving tractor-trailers, pickup truck, horse carrier leaves 3 injured in Berlin, Mass.

Three people were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a fiery early-morning crash on Interstate 495 in Berlin, Mass. Their injuries are believed to be minor, according to state police.

Three tractor trailers and a pickup truck were involved in the “major” crash around 3 a.m., officials said. One of the tractor trailers caught on fire.

#MAtraffic Crash I-495 SB in #Berlin, prior to Exit 25 (I-290). Left two lanes closed. Minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/W97yhDdvrq — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 5, 2019

The crash happened south of exit 26 on Interstate 495 southbound in Berlin. All lanes of 495 southbound at exit 26 were shut down as crews cleaned up spilled fuel. Traffic was diverted onto Route 62 in Berlin.

WHDH reported all lanes were reopened by about 9:30 a.m.

The pickup truck involved was towing a horse trailer at the time of the incident, police said, but the trailer was empty and no horses were harmed.

#UPDATE @MassStatePolice three tractor trailers and a pickup towing an empty horse trailer involved in crash around 3:10am. One truck caught fire. 3 people taken to hospital w/ non-life threatening injuries. Fuel spilled all over roadway. Cleanup continues. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/07iFs94LBD — Joy Dumandan (@JoyDumandanTV) November 5, 2019