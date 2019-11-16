Holyoke man pleads not guilty in ‘Spider-Man’ drug bag case

29-year-old Benny Garcia faces charges of drug possession and reckless endangerment of a child.

Daily Hampshire Gazette (Northampton, Mass.),
11:45 AM

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has pleaded not guilty to drug charges after authorities said his 5-year-old son brought heroin to school in a bag decorated with the Spider-Man superhero.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports that 29-year-old Benny Garcia, of Holyoke, was arraigned Friday in Holyoke District Court. He faces charges of drug possession and reckless endangerment of a child.

Prosecutors say Garcia’s son brought the plastic bag to kindergarten Thursday and put it in his mouth, telling a teacher that when he tastes the powder inside he becomes Spider-Man. Authorities say the boy was taken to a hospital but was not injured.

Police searching Garcia’s home say they found more than 200 bags of heroin and cocaine.

A judge ordered Garcia to be held without bail until a Nov. 20 hearing.

TOPICS: Local Massachusetts Crime
