City communications chief suspended after casino arrest

The casino in the MGM Grand Springfield.
The casino in the MGM Grand Springfield. –Gillian Jones / The Berkshire Eagle via AP
The Springfield (Mass.) Republican,
4:24 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Springfield’s communications director has been suspended after she was arrested at the MGM Springfield casino and charged with property destruction.

The Republican newspaper reports that Marian Sullivan was arrested at the downtown casino around 3 a.m. Sunday. State police say Sullivan damaged property at a casino restaurant and vandalized cars in a parking garage. A police spokesman said she appeared to be intoxicated.

It was not immediately clear if Sullivan has obtained an attorney.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno said he was “shocked and very disturbed” by the arrest. He said he’s hopeful Sullivan “will seek the help that she seems to need.”

Sarno said Sullivan will be suspended until her case has gone through the court process. He referred other questions to his chief of staff, who declined to comment.

TOPICS: Local Massachusetts Crime
