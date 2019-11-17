Nashua driver takes off with officer hanging onto vehicle

The 37-year-old man led police on a chase over the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border.

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP,
10:01 AM

HUDSON, N.H. (AP) — Police say a motorist drove off with an officer hanging onto his vehicle during a traffic stop in New Hampshire.

Police said 37-year-old Michael Derochers, of Nashua, led police on a chase over the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border before being apprehended.

Hudson police say Derochers was intoxicated and speeding when he was pulled over early Saturday.

They say he became combative and drove off with an officer partially inside his vehicle. The officer managed to free himself and was not hurt.

Derochers, who’s is due in court Monday, is charged with drunken driving in Massachusetts. It was not known if he had an attorney. In New Hampshire, he’s charged with drunken driving, reckless conduct and resisting arrest.

TOPICS: Local New Hampshire Crime
Three missing sailors were reportedly on a 40-foot sailboat about 20 miles south of Mount Desert Island.
Local
Coast Guard continues search for 3 sailors off Maine's Mount Desert Island November 17, 2019 | 8:30 AM
King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham.
Local
Wrentham police investigating ‘threatening note’ found at regional high school November 17, 2019 | 8:21 AM
Politics
Aide recounts actions tying Trump to delay in Ukraine funds November 17, 2019 | 1:50 AM
Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, right, talks as Leanne Caret president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security looks on at the Boeing press conference.
Business
Boeing says it has to ‘re-earn’ public’s trust after crashes November 16, 2019 | 12:30 PM
Benny Garcia.
Local
Holyoke man pleads not guilty in case of ‘Spider-Man’ drug bag November 16, 2019 | 11:45 AM
Howland Road in Lakeville, Mass.
Local
Fire destroys Lakeville home, leaves 3 pets dead, officials say November 16, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Politics
Testimony ties president closer to pressure on Ukraine November 16, 2019 | 10:02 AM
Police investigate the scene after a gunman shot into a crowd of people during a football game at Pleasantville High School in Pleasantville, N.J.
Crime
Three injured at New Jersey high school football shooting November 16, 2019 | 9:39 AM
Politics
American held in Turkey as IS suspect returns to US November 16, 2019 | 9:37 AM
Trooper Michael Bucca jumped in a kayak to head out rescue the drowning woman.
Local
Quincy woman in critical condition after water rescue off Wollaston Beach November 16, 2019 | 9:32 AM
Education
A 9-year-old is about to get a university degree. He has #giganticplans. November 16, 2019 | 9:18 AM
Local
Former Boston-area courier sues rapper Lizzo for libel over food delivery tweet November 16, 2019 | 8:51 AM
Democratic presidential candidate former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick adds his campaign sign to pins, signs and bumper stickers.
Local
Analysis: Deval Patrick revives debate over ‘electability’ November 16, 2019 | 8:22 AM
Jessica Dumont, a former student at Saugus High School, places balloons on a makeshift memorial at Central Park in honor of the victims of a shooting at the high school Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif.
Santa Clarita
16-year-old California school shooter dies November 15, 2019 | 9:13 PM
Politics
GOP woman gets outsized role at impeachment hearing November 15, 2019 | 8:11 PM
Politics
The Latest: Diplomat describes Trump ‘investigations’ call November 15, 2019 | 6:33 PM
Politics
Ousted ambassador, amid cheers and a tweet, has her say November 15, 2019 | 6:01 PM
Democratic presidential candidate former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick receives his change after paying for a food order while campaigning Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at The Bridge Cafe in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Politics
Deval Patrick's campaign didn't register this website name — and now it links to a Howie Carr column November 15, 2019 | 5:33 PM
Westborough
DA: Police shoot, kill person involved in domestic dispute November 15, 2019 | 5:27 PM
Media
University of South Carolina investigating frat members over sexist, offensive remarks at TV reporter November 15, 2019 | 5:10 PM
Harvard
A campaign video by 2 Harvard students won over the Internet — and won the election November 15, 2019 | 4:40 PM
Boston Marathon bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev.
Tamerlan Tsarnaev
Tamerlan Tsarnaev’s friend said they committed 2011 triple slaying in Waltham, took cash, and tried to clean up the scene November 15, 2019 | 4:30 PM
Food
How Dunkin' is trying to convince fans to embrace the end of the double cup November 15, 2019 | 3:47 PM
Benny Garcia.
Spider-Man cocaine
Holyoke father arrested after 5-year-old shows up at school with Spider-Man-stamped baggie of cocaine November 15, 2019 | 3:03 PM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Trump twists ex-ambassador’s record November 15, 2019 | 2:56 PM
Politics
Trump asks justices for temporary block of House subpoena November 15, 2019 | 2:51 PM
I-495
Man attempting to help those inside disabled vehicle fatally struck on I-495 November 15, 2019 | 2:33 PM
Local
16-year-old boy killed after being ejected, then hit in Route 24 crash, police say November 15, 2019 | 2:26 PM
birth control at school
Lynn Public Schools vote to give students easier access to birth control, emergency contraceptives November 15, 2019 | 2:19 PM
Politics
Fired Ukraine ambassador calls out ‘crisis’ in US diplomacy November 15, 2019 | 2:00 PM