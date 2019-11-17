Wrentham police investigating ‘threatening note’ found at regional high school
Statement says the note contained 'vulgar words and expresses negative references toward the wrestling team.'
Police are investigating after a threatening note was found in a bathroom at King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham Friday, officials said.
The crumpled note was found behind a toilet in the boys bathroom by a custodian , according to a statement Saturday from Bill McGrath, a Wrentham Police Department chief.
The Wrentham Police Department was notified about the note around 6:30 p.m. Friday, the statement said.
Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.
Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.
Be kind. Be civil.
Boston.com Community Guidelines
Share a news tip: tips@boston.com
Suggest a correction: editors@boston.com