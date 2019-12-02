This Taunton veteran outlived his whole family. When he died at 99, his community packed the funeral.

When Taunton man and World War II veteran Arthur Schroeder died at age 99 on Nov. 22, he left no family behind. Schroeder had outlived his entire bloodline, the Taunton Gazette reported.

Schroeder’s pastor, Rev. Ami Dion of West Congregational Church, began trying to rally anyone who might want to attend his funeral.

Before long, hundreds of people were expected at the service. And hundreds showed up, the Gazette reported.

The church was packed to the aisles, photos show, at Schroeder’s funeral Saturday.

According to his obituary, Schroeder was a proud army veteran and the recipient of numerous ribbons and awards for his service.

He later worked as a driver for funeral homes, a custodian in Westwood Public Schools, a bus driver, and more, the obituary said.

Schroeder was also a devout churchgoer, according to his obituary, and enjoyed arriving early to Sunday services to listen to the choir rehearse.

He will be interred with his late wife, the “love of his life,” Ann, the obituary said.

WBZ reported that in his honor, Schroeder’s regular pew was left empty at his funeral.