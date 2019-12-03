1 person confirmed dead in early morning house fire

The fire occurred at the height of the snowstorm.

AP,
9:44 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — One person has died in an early morning house fire in Springfield.

The Springfield Fire Department says the fire in the city’s North End was reported just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

No information about the victim was immediately released.

The fire occurred at the height of this week’s snowstorm and firefighters had to contend with the elements as well as the fire.

WWLP-TV reported that seven firetrucks and multiple ambulances responded to the scene.

No cause was given.

