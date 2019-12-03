Lawrence firefighters free man’s hand from snowblower chute, stay to shovel his driveway
The rescuers carefully got the man’s hand out of the snowblower and sent him to the hospital.
Lawrence firefighters rescued a man who got his hand stuck in a snowblower Tuesday morning, and then finished shoveling the man’s driveway, Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said.
Firefighters got the call at 9:35 a.m. When they arrived to the man’s house, the victim, with his hand still stuck in the machine’s chute, was worried about his snowblower being broken during the extrication, Moriarty said.
“[The firefighters] said, ‘Look, relax, we’ll put it back together for you,’ ’’ Moriarty said.
