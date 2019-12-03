Lawrence firefighters free man’s hand from snowblower chute, stay to shovel his driveway

Lawrence firefighters rescued a man who got his hand stuck in a snowblower Tuesday morning, and then finished shoveling the man’s driveway, Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said.

Firefighters got the call at 9:35 a.m. When they arrived to the man’s house, the victim, with his hand still stuck in the machine’s chute, was worried about his snowblower being broken during the extrication, Moriarty said.

“[The firefighters] said, ‘Look, relax, we’ll put it back together for you,’ ’’ Moriarty said.