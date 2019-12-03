MBTA bus slides into Chelsea home during slick conditions

An MBTA bus crashed into a Chelsea home’s front steps Monday night, according to officials.

The Route 111 bus was empty when it lost traction and slid into the home at 13 Garfield Ave., the MBTA confirmed.

Photos from the scene show the bus splayed sideways across the road, its front end pushed up against the steps to the home. Part of the home’s fencing and some bricks appear dislodged.

No one was injured in the crash, according to the fire department.

Chelsea was one of the Massachusetts locales placed under a Winter Storm Warning as the season’s first snowstorm battered the state Monday. The warning is in effect until 1 p.m. Tuesday.