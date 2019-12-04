13-year-old Brockton boy rescued after becoming stuck in frigid, muddy water

A Brockton teen was rescued Tuesday afternoon after he became stuck in muddy, frigid water in the woods behind his home.

The boy’s father called the police around 2:41 p.m. to report that his son was missing, according to Brockton police. The man told authorities he believed his 13-year-old son got lost in the woods behind their home on Goldfinch Drive. Officers responded to search the area, along with Brockton Fire and Easton police.

“Officer John Sturdevant and his police K9 Gerry tracked the teenage boy deep into the woods near a body of water,” Brockton police said of the incident. “Police were still unable to locate the boy. Two officers from Easton and two officers from Brockton got in the water and eventually discovered the teen.”

The 13-year-old was found stuck up to his chest in the mud and icy water. Authorities pulled him out and carried him out of the woods, where an ambulance transported initially to Good Samaritan Medical Center for treatment and later to Boston Children’s Hospital for additional evaluation.

The boy’s father reported to police his son is “doing okay,” according to Brockton police.