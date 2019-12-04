Melrose police follow snowy footprints to arrest man for allegedly attempting to break in to cars

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Melrose early Tuesday after police tracked his footprints through the snow because he allegedly fled after attempting to break in to multiple cars, Melrose police said.

Steven Goodrich of Lowell was arrested around 3:45 a.m. after officers found him hiding under a playset in a backyard at 4 Harding Road, Melrose police said in a statement. Police tracked his footprints because he had allegedly looked into the windows of parked cars on Emerson Street and Orient Avenue, the statement said.

An officer found a man matching Goodrich’s description near a parked car, police said. “Goodrich fled through the backyard of 16 Orient Place and scaled a fence to continue fleeing. The officer first returned to his cruiser in order to try and locate the suspect but, after being unable to, returned to 16 Orient Place and followed the suspect’s footprints in the snow,’’ the statement said.