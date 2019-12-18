FROM

Prosecutors drop charges against man accused of raping 5 women at gunpoint

Joseph Losano, a 53-year-old former Marine, had been slated to stand trial in January.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins.
By
3:50 PM

Suffolk County prosecutors have dismissed all charges against a Swampscott man who had been accused of raping five women at gunpoint, saying they could no longer prove their case because a judge ruled that photo identifications made by three of the victims were inadmissible at trial.

Joseph Losano, a 53-year-old former Marine, had been slated to stand trial in January for allegedly picking up the women in the “Methadone Mile’’ area of Boston between 2017 and 2018 on the pretext of paying for sex, then pulling a gun and sexually assaulting them.

“Mr. Losano is innocent of these charges and justice was done,’’ said his attorney, James Sultan, who had argued that four of the victims had identified Losano as their attacker after being shown a “deeply flawed’’ photo array.

TOPICS: Local Massachusetts
