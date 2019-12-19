A woman was driving on I-95 when a piece of concrete fell through her windshield

A woman was driving on I-95 in Boxford Wednesday when a piece of concrete from an overpass came crashing through her windshield, according to authorities.

State police responded to the scene around 2:45 p.m., according to spokesman David Procopio. The 70-year-old woman from Peabody was driving a 2018 Lincoln MKZ sedan when the “rectangular chunk of concrete” fell from the overpass for Bear Hill Road and went through the windshield. The woman, identified as Barbara Sweeney by 7News, sustained minor injuries.

The state Department of Transportation was called to the scene to make sure the overpass was structurally sound, Procopio said via email. MassDOT authorities told state police they believe the overpass may have been hit by an oversized load or vehicle, loosening the concrete.

The piece of concrete measured about 5 inches by 2 inches, according to a comment from MassDOT. The department is continuing to examine the bridge to see if any repairs need to be made to the structure.

Sweeney, meanwhile, said she was covered in fragments of glass from the windshield following the impact. She said she was able to pull the car over, according to 7News.

“It was surreal, absolutely surreal,” she told the news station.