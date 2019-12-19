IRS agent found guilty of raping college intern in Boston

An Internal Revenue Service agent was found guilty Thursday of raping a college intern at gunpoint in 2017 in Boston.

After a few hours of deliberation, a Suffolk County jury found James Clarke, 45, guilty of aggravated rape, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and indecent assault and battery. Clarke will be sentenced Jan. 7.

On July 26, 2017, Clarke invited the woman for drinks at the Kinsale pub in downtown Boston, where they drank for several hours, prosecutors said. He offered the woman a ride to South Station and handcuffed her once they were inside his government-issued car, which was parked inside the Government Center Garage.