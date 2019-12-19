Coyote hunting contests are now illegal in Massachusetts

The new regulations were recently approved by state officials.

–Paul Carter / The Register-Guard via AP, File
By
Boston.com Staff
4:42 PM

Coyote hunting contests are now against the law in Massachusetts, one of several regulations recently put forward by MassWildlife and passed by the Fisheries and Wildlife Board.

Hunters also are prohibited from wasting animal remains — leaving an animal carcass, or an injured animal, in the woods or a field. They must also report when they’ve taken down a fox or a coyote, similar to regulations for deer, bear, and turkey hunting, according to the MassWildlife website.

The new regulations were approved during a meeting on Wednesday after a lengthy public process, including two public hearings in late October. They stem from concerns raised by the public.

“The proposal addressed public concerns that these hunting contests are unethical, contribute to the waste of animals, and incentivize indiscriminate killing of wildlife, inconsistent with the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation,” the website says.

Along with coyotes, hunting contests are also now outlawed for red and gray foxes, raccoons, beavers, opossums, fishers, muskrats, river otters, weasels, skunks, bobcats, and minks. This doesn’t limit hunting for these animals, the website says.

The wasting of an animal regulation does not include animals that can’t be eaten or used, or animals like skunks, woodchucks, flying and red squirrels, weasels, porcupines, crows, starlings, chipmunks, and English sparrows. Animals that can’t be found after they’ve been killed also fall under this provision.

