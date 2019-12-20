Boston to install electric vehicle charging stations in 6 lots in coming months

To fulfill goals outlined in the city’s climate plan, Boston officials said Wednesday that electric vehicle charging stations will come to six municipal parking lots this winter and coming spring.

The expanded infrastructure, announced by Mayor Marty Walsh in March, aims to support efforts to make the Hub carbon neutral by 2050.

Sixty five percent of the city’s emissions come from cars and SUVs, according to the Boston Transportation Department.

But even as officials are working to encourage the use of public transit, shared trips, and walking and biking to get around over the next decade, the lack of charging infrastructure available remains a major roadblock to getting drivers into all-electric vehicles, the department says.

“The majority of electric vehicle owners charge their vehicles at home,” the department wrote on the city’s website Wednesday. “But many Bostonians live in housing with no dedicated off-street parking, which prevents home charging. A survey conducted as part of the 2019 Climate Action Plan Update revealed that 45 percent of Bostonians would purchase an electric vehicle if they had access to a charger.”

Now, the city, partnering with Eversource, will set aside four to six parking spaces for vehicle charging in six municipal lots in the coming months, according to the Transportation Department.

Locations include:

166 London St., East Boston

737 Centre St., Jamaica Plain

10 Tafthill Terrace, Roslindale

37 Winthrop St., Hyde Park

451 River St., Mattapan

16 Hamlet St., Dorchester

Drivers who use the stations to recharge will be charged a small fee for the electricity.

“There are 32 municipal lots throughout the city — totaling in 1,375 parking spaces,” the department said. “The city plans on installing more charging stations in additional lots. The goal is to have publicly accessible electric vehicle charging stations in every neighborhood by 2023.”

The city currently operates two, dual-port chargers on Cambridge Street near Sudbury Street. With one currently out of commission and the other providing only a lower-capacity charge, both will be replaced within the next several months, officials said.