Maine family announces celebration of life for slain Christmas tree farmer

James Pearson, 82, was attacked in the front yard of his home in Scarborough, Maine.

File-This Nov. 30, 1999, file photo shows Jim Pearson of Beech Ridge Farm in Scarborough, Maine, pausing while driving his tractor across his 160 acre spread. Pearson was fatally stabbed in a random attack outside his home on Sunday, Dec.15, 2019. (Doug Jones/Portland Press Herald via AP)
This Nov. 30, 1999, photo shows Jim Pearson of Beech Ridge Farm in Scarborough, Maine, pausing while driving his tractor across his 160-acre spread. Pearson was fatally stabbed in a random attack outside his home on Sunday. –Doug Jones / Portland Press Herald via AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Boston.com Staff
9:39 AM

Police in Scarborough, Maine, shared a message Thursday from the family of the beloved Christmas tree farmer who was murdered in his front yard on Sunday, announcing plans to celebrate the life of the 82-year-old next month. 

Related Links

A 22-year-old Freeport man has been charged in James Pearson’s murder, as well the serious assault of a West Bath woman that authorities say took place the same day as the attack on the Scarborough man.  

“Thank you all for your overwhelming support,” the 82-year-old’s son, Robert Pearson, said in a statement Thursday. “Mom, Mary, our families, and I would like to express our appreciation for the love and thoughtfulness you’ve showered us with since dad’s passing.”

Advertisement

The family is planning a celebration of Pearson’s life on January 5 at the Scarborough High School and is also establishing a memorial fund to “help deserving students pursue a horticulture, forestry, trades, or education degree.”

For many years, Pearson taught industrial arts, graphics arts, and drafting at Gorham High School. He has been remembered by the community for representing the spirit of “Old Maine,” always ready to lend someone a hand and caring about “the right things in life.”

TOPICS: Local Maine
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
James Clarke.
CONVICTED
IRS agent convicted of raping college intern in Boston December 20, 2019 | 9:23 AM
President Donald Trump arrives at W.K. Kellogg Airport to attend a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Mich.
RELIGION
Evangelical magazine Christianity Today: Trump must go December 20, 2019 | 8:56 AM
From left: Domenic and Vincent Rosa.
Local
'It’s hard to imagine being a parent and having to live with that' December 20, 2019 | 5:00 AM
(From L) Democratic presidential hopefuls, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and businessman Tom Steyer participate of the sixth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by PBS NewsHour & Politico at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California on December 19, 2019. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Democratic debate
6 takeaways from the Democratic debate December 19, 2019 | 11:30 PM
Democratic presidential hopefuls Mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg (L) looks at Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren as she speaks during the sixth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by PBS NewsHour & Politico at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California on December 19, 2019. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Democratic debate
'Held in a wine cave full of crystals': Elizabeth Warren slams Pete Buttigieg's pricey fundraisers in debate December 19, 2019 | 11:06 PM
Maine
Bus driver, student rescue man pinned under tractor December 19, 2019 | 8:45 PM
James Clarke.
Local
IRS agent found guilty of raping college intern in Boston December 19, 2019 | 6:11 PM
Health
A new study suggests 20 percent of Mass. adults will have 'severe obesity' by 2030 December 19, 2019 | 4:56 PM
Coyotes
Coyote hunting contests are now illegal in Massachusetts December 19, 2019 | 4:42 PM
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, front, faces reporters as National Association for the Advancement of Colored People President Derrick Johnson, right, looks on during a news conference, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Boston, held to announce that the NAACP's 111th national convention is to take place in Boston, in July of 2020. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Politics
Charlie Baker was repeatedly asked if impeaching Trump was the 'right decision.' He refused to say. December 19, 2019 | 4:33 PM
Franklin
Video: Franklin Police Department's therapy dog turns out to be an adorable petty thief December 19, 2019 | 3:05 PM
12/17/2019 Boston Ma -Some of the activity at Dudley Square. Some would like to see a name change for Dudley Square to Nubian Square. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Local
It's official: Dudley Square has a new name December 19, 2019 | 1:51 PM
Taunton
Woman arrested for allegedly beating boyfriend’s 2-year-old son so badly he was hospitalized December 19, 2019 | 1:34 PM
Manchester
New Hampshire
Man sentenced to 45 years to life in toddlers' death December 19, 2019 | 1:14 PM
Wilmington
Wilmington police issue community alert after spate of break-ins December 19, 2019 | 12:42 PM
I-95
A woman was driving on I-95 when a piece of concrete fell through her windshield December 19, 2019 | 12:35 PM
Politics
Deval Patrick is laying out a 4-part policy platform for his campaign December 19, 2019 | 12:25 PM
BUS SIGHTING
Here's why an MBTA bus was spotted in Chicago traffic December 19, 2019 | 11:51 AM
Rhode Island
Gunman kills 1, shoots 2 others at Westerly, R.I., housing complex before killing self, police say December 19, 2019 | 11:44 AM
Norton
Norton Middle School cancels concert after staff finds bullets stored in lockers December 19, 2019 | 11:34 AM
Records on display at Skippy White's.
Local
Skippy White has been selling records in Boston for nearly six decades. But it's time to close up shop, he says. December 19, 2019 | 11:33 AM
Dorchester, MA--8/29/2018-- A school bus leaves Codman Academy in Dorchester. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 30busses Reporter:
WRONG STOP
School bus dropped Boston 10-year-old off a mile from stop, says mom December 19, 2019 | 10:57 AM
Dewey at the last event he worked before falling ill, a Toys for Tots charity event in Acton.
RIP DEWEY
Dewey, a Massachusetts State Police horse, has died following a battle with colic December 19, 2019 | 9:57 AM
Vanessa Morales
CONNECTICUT
Father of missing 1-year-old girl named as suspect December 19, 2019 | 9:44 AM
Colin McGrath
FATAL CRASH
Driver involved in crash that killed 22-month-old South Boston boy charged, prosecutors say December 19, 2019 | 9:33 AM
John Dingell
White House: Trump 'just riffing' in swipe at late Rep. John Dingell December 19, 2019 | 9:10 AM
Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.
IMPEACHMENT
Critics slam Trump for suggesting late congressman John Dingell is in hell December 19, 2019 | 9:05 AM
dog rescue
RESCUED
Maine firefighters rescue 11-year-old dog from storm drain December 19, 2019 | 8:54 AM
Politics
Legacy moment: Pelosi leads 'somber' Trump impeachment December 18, 2019 | 10:37 PM
Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard., D-Hawaii.
Impeachment
Defying party, Gabbard votes 'present' on Trump impeachment December 18, 2019 | 10:25 PM