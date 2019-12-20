Maine family announces celebration of life for slain Christmas tree farmer

Police in Scarborough, Maine, shared a message Thursday from the family of the beloved Christmas tree farmer who was murdered in his front yard on Sunday, announcing plans to celebrate the life of the 82-year-old next month.

A 22-year-old Freeport man has been charged in James Pearson’s murder, as well the serious assault of a West Bath woman that authorities say took place the same day as the attack on the Scarborough man.

“Thank you all for your overwhelming support,” the 82-year-old’s son, Robert Pearson, said in a statement Thursday. “Mom, Mary, our families, and I would like to express our appreciation for the love and thoughtfulness you’ve showered us with since dad’s passing.”

The family is planning a celebration of Pearson’s life on January 5 at the Scarborough High School and is also establishing a memorial fund to “help deserving students pursue a horticulture, forestry, trades, or education degree.”

For many years, Pearson taught industrial arts, graphics arts, and drafting at Gorham High School. He has been remembered by the community for representing the spirit of “Old Maine,” always ready to lend someone a hand and caring about “the right things in life.”