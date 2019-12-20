Mortgage of fallen Worcester fire Lt. Jason Menard’s family to be paid in full, foundation says

Fallen Worcester fire Lt. Jason Menard’s family will have its mortgage paid in full, thanks to donations raised by a New York-based first responder and veteran support organization.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Friday that in the five weeks since Menard’s death, it has collected enough contributions to completely pay off the balance.

“Every day, brave men and women like Lt. Menard are putting their lives on the line, rushing into harm’s way in order to keep the rest of us safe,” Chairman and CEO Frank Siller said in a statement. “It is clear that the people of Massachusetts and the people of America recognize and respect that. Because of their generous donations, we are able to provide some peace of mind to Lt. Menard’s wife and children, just in time for the holidays. We cannot replace what they have lost, but they will never have to worry about their home again.”

Menard, 39, was killed in an early morning, four-alarm fire on Stockholm Street Nov. 13 as he and other firefighters searched for a person and baby reportedly trapped amid the flames.

Officials said Menard, a married father of three, helped a probationary firefighter to the stairs and saved the life of firefighter Christopher Pace.

“The Worcester department lost a great firefighter, a good man, a great fire officer, but that pales in comparison to what the family has lost,” Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie said in a statement Friday. “Tina lost her husband and Jason’s three children lost a father. The least we can do for them is to relieve their financial burden. It’s amazing the support we get. I wish we didn’t have to do this again, but again all I can say is thank you very much and God bless.”

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation honors the memory of FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, who was killed during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The money for the Menard’s mortgage was collected through the foundation’s “Fallen First Responder Home Program,” which, since 2015, has made certain families of first responders with young children can remain in their homes after a family member has died in the line of duty.

Last year, the program funded the mortgage of Weymouth police Sgt. Michael Chesna’s family after Chesna was killed in July.