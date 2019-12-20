Vermont speed radar tells drivers if they’re naughty or nice

The speed shows up as green numbers for nice drivers, and red numbers for naughty drivers.

Radar speed signs in Chester, Vermont are illuminated with "NAUGHTY" and "NICE." –Adam Woodell / Chester Police Department via AP
The Boston Globe
10:21 AM

CHESTER, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont police department has added a bit of holiday cheer to their radar speed signs.

The Chester Police Department posted photos on Facebook of radar signs that illuminate “NAUGHTY” for speeders, and “NICE” for drivers following the speed limit, The Boston Globe reported.

The speed shows up as green numbers for nice drivers, and red numbers for naughty drivers.

Detective Adam Woodell said there are five naughty-or-nice radar speed signs being used in Chester. He said the signs were inspired by a town clerk who saw similar ones in Manchester, Vermont.

Woodell said there has been positive feedback on the signs, and one resident called the department to let them know that being called naughty at his age gave him “the giggles.”

