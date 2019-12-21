Prison system faces federal lawsuit over opioid treatment limits

Report says inmates are being forced to go through painful withdrawals.

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
PHILIP MARCELO
AP
9:08 AM

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ prison system faces a federal lawsuit challenging how it provides inmates with opioid addiction medications.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts and the law firm Goodwin Procter said Friday they filed suit in Boston federal court against the state Department of Correction on behalf of three people who had been prescribed addiction treatment medication prior to being incarcerated in state prison.

The organizations said the inmates were told they’d only receive their daily dose of buprenorphine for 90 days, after which it would be withdrawn.

They argue that the prison policy violates the U.S. Constitution’s Eighth Amendment ban on cruel and unusual punishment and the federal Americans with Disabilities Act’s protections for people suffering from opioid addiction.

Advertisement

The organizations said the inmates are effectively being forced to go through painful withdrawal and face an increased risk of relapse, overdose, and death without their medication.

They’ve asked the court to issue a temporary order requiring prison officials to provide the medication until the case is decided. A hearing on the request is slated for Monday in Boston federal court.

“The Massachusetts Department of Correction is forcing people to needlessly suffer,” said Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts, in a statement. “Public officials should support people in their efforts to overcome opioid addiction, not obstruct them.”

The department said Friday that it doesn’t have a policy restricting the dosage or length of treatment for opioid addiction medications. Any decisions about maintaining or discontinuing medications are made by Wellpath, the company it contracts for inmate healthcare services, it said.

Wellpath’s contract with the prison system calls for the continuation of opioid addiction medications unless an inmate voluntarily chooses to discontinue the treatment, or the company’s addiction specialist makes the determination, the department said.

Discontinuation of addiction treatment medicines is tapered and medically supervised, it added.

Massachusetts’ prisons have provided methadone for pregnant women for at least two decades, but the introduction of other federally-approved medications for opioid addiction such as naltrexone and buprenorphine have come in recent years.

Advertisement

Nearly 1,000 inmates have received addiction medications at state Department of Correction facilities this year, the agency said.

The federal court has already ordered other correctional facilities in Massachusetts to provide inmates opioid treatment medication, including the Essex County jail, according to the ACLU.

And the Federal Bureau of Prisons recently reached a settlement to provide methadone to an incarcerated Massachusetts woman, the organization said.

TOPICS: Local Health Massachusetts Opioid Crisis
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
A new state report discovered that flu vaccination rates for Massachusetts health care workers were well below the state and federal goal of 90 percent.
Health
Many health care workers are refusing flu shots, endangering patients, regulators say December 21, 2019 | 8:52 AM
President Donald Trump arrives with first lady Melania Trump to sign the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 at Andrews Air Force Base, Friday.
Politics
Plans for impeachment trial get foggy before holiday break December 21, 2019 | 8:13 AM
Two people injured in Manchester, NH shooting.
New Hampshire
Police investigate shooting outside diner in Manchester, NH December 21, 2019 | 7:30 AM
Mexico
Watch: One Carnival cruise ship crashed into another as horrified passengers watched December 20, 2019 | 9:10 PM
Navy midshipmen salute ahead of the Army Navy game on Saturday, Dec. 14.
'Circle Game'
Cadets, midshipmen were playing 'circle game,' not making a racist gesture, investigators say December 20, 2019 | 7:50 PM
South End
Cars towed in South End due to city error December 20, 2019 | 4:45 PM
BOSTON, MA - 12/21/2017: BELL RINGER Governor Charlie Baker took some time to ring a bell at Washington and Summer Streets downtown crossing for the Salvation Army (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC stnd alone photo
Politics
Charlie Baker was confronted by protesters during a Salvation Army bell ringing December 20, 2019 | 4:18 PM
Billy Newman Photography via AP
Animals
They put up and decorated their Christmas tree. A week later they found an owl among its branches. December 20, 2019 | 3:20 PM
New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD
Pastor pleads not guilty to charges of rape and kidnapping December 20, 2019 | 2:25 PM
Cadbury
State troopers saved this wayward goose. Now you can adopt him. December 20, 2019 | 2:23 PM
DRUG TRAFFICKING
37 facing charges in Lynn narcotics sting December 20, 2019 | 2:08 PM
The Menard Family
Jason Menard
Mortgage of fallen Worcester fire Lt. Jason Menard's family to be paid in full, foundation says December 20, 2019 | 1:56 PM
IMMIGRATION
A new 'Trust Act' laying out how Boston police interact with ICE agents was just signed into law. Here's what to know. December 20, 2019 | 1:51 PM
Deer rescue
New Hampshire firefighters rescue deer that fell through ice December 20, 2019 | 1:22 PM
Politics
Here's what we actually know about Pete Buttigieg's wine-cave fundraiser December 20, 2019 | 12:54 PM
Lance Tinder
Crime
Man accused of blocking Downtown Crossing station entrance said he was protesting MBTA fares December 20, 2019 | 12:37 PM
In this Monday, June 20, 2016 photo, Julie Cardinal speaks about the Westerly Yacht Club’s membership policy as the yacht club is seen in the background in Westerly, R.I.
Westerly shooting
Family identifies woman killed in shooting at R.I. housing complex as single mother of 5 December 20, 2019 | 12:10 PM
Snap Boogie
Video: Street performer Snap Boogie shows off flips in T car December 20, 2019 | 11:57 AM
Duck seeking duck
A Maine man posted a singles ad for his lonely duck. It worked. December 20, 2019 | 10:58 AM
ELECTION 2020
Warren’s origin story, her mother and THE dress, comes home December 20, 2019 | 10:35 AM
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Sarah Huckabee Sanders apologizes for mocking Joe Biden's comments on stuttering December 20, 2019 | 10:22 AM
THEY KNOW IF YOU'VE BEEN BAD OR GOOD
Vermont speed radar tells drivers if they're naughty or nice December 20, 2019 | 10:21 AM
In Suffolk Superior Court, Charlene Casey listened during her arraignment on a motor vehicle homicide charge stemming from a crash in South Boston which claimed the life of then-two-year-old Colin McGrath.
SOUTH BOSTON CRASH
Woman pleads not guilty in crash that killed toddler December 20, 2019 | 10:01 AM
ELECTRIC CARS
Boston to install electric vehicle charging stations in 6 lots in coming months December 20, 2019 | 9:44 AM
File-This Nov. 30, 1999, file photo shows Jim Pearson of Beech Ridge Farm in Scarborough, Maine, pausing while driving his tractor across his 160 acre spread. Pearson was fatally stabbed in a random attack outside his home on Sunday, Dec.15, 2019. (Doug Jones/Portland Press Herald via AP)
IN MEMORIAM
Maine family announces celebration of life for slain Christmas tree farmer December 20, 2019 | 9:39 AM
James Clarke.
CONVICTED
IRS agent convicted of raping college intern in Boston December 20, 2019 | 9:23 AM
President Donald Trump arrives at W.K. Kellogg Airport to attend a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Mich.
RELIGION
Evangelical magazine Christianity Today: Trump must go December 20, 2019 | 8:56 AM
Politics
Trump blasts Christian magazine that called for his removal December 20, 2019 | 8:15 AM
From left: Domenic and Vincent Rosa.
Local
'It’s hard to imagine being a parent and having to live with that' December 20, 2019 | 5:00 AM
(From L) Democratic presidential hopefuls, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and businessman Tom Steyer participate of the sixth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by PBS NewsHour & Politico at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California on December 19, 2019. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Democratic debate
6 takeaways from the Democratic debate December 19, 2019 | 11:30 PM