2 separate plane crashes injure 3 people

Small planes crashed in Halifax and near the Berkshires.

AP
9:35 AM

HALIFAX, Mass. (AP) — Two separate plane crashes have resulted in minor injuries in Massachusetts.

Police in Halifax say a small plane crashed into East Lake on Saturday. The pilot was pulled from the water by residents, evaluated by emergency response officials and determined to have not suffered any injuries.

Police in the town south of Boston didn’t identify the pilot or release further details about the incident.

State Police, meanwhile, say a small plane crashed in a wooded area in the town of Florida in the Berkshires on Friday evening.

They say the pilot was attempting to make an emergency landing at North Adams Airport around 6:45 p.m. when the plane crashed.

Police say two adults and a teenager aboard the plane were taken to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield with minor injuries. A dog was unharmed.

The Federal Aviation Administration and state officials are investigating.

