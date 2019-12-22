Mail order teeth aligners are controversial. Now they have an unlikely promoter at Boston Children’s

The founders of SmileDirectClub became billionaires on the strength of a compelling pitch to anyone with a less-than-perfect smile: You can straighten your teeth at home, without ever visiting an orthodontist, for a third of the price of braces.

Just go to your neighborhood SmileShop — there are 10 in Massachusetts — for a 3-D scan of your mouth and, voila, the company will ship custom teeth aligners straight to your home.

But there’s precious little research into the safety of mail-order orthodontics and, in recent years, problems have cropped up. Some SmileDirect customers complained of cracked or misaligned teeth from their new orthodontics, as well as chronic jaw pain. BuzzFeed News reported in October 2017 that dentists were “waging a war’’ against the company, as the American Association of Orthodontists filed complaints in 36 states alleging SmileDirect’s treatment was unsafe.