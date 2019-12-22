Truck carrying transformers hits bridge on Storrow Drive, causing closure

State Police planned to reopen Storrow Drive Sunday night after a truck hit a bridge earlier in the morning, causing an oil spill on the highway, authorities said.

The truck was carrying two transformers around 9:30 a.m. when it hit the bridge traveling eastbound, according to Brian Alkins, a Boston Fire Department spokesman.

Two transformers fell off the back of the truck, which caused the oil spill, Alkins said in a phone interview Sunday.